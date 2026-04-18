The Indianapolis Colts have one of the best defensive tackle tandems in the NFL with DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart.

They also prioritized the depth by signing Derrick Nnadi and Jerry Tillery. Along with these additions, they traded long-time linebacker Zaire Franklin to the Green Bay Packers for Colby Wooden.

However, if they added another high-level talent, the interior of the trenches would be supreme. This box could be checked with a trade nobody would see coming for New York Giants All-Pro defender, Dexter Lawrence.

ESPN sources: Giants All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence has requested a trade and he will not be participating in the team’s off-season workout program that opens Tuesday.



Lawrence and the Giants have been through two off seasons attempting to negotiate a contract… pic.twitter.com/WUSTNxmeGh — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 6, 2026

Lawrence hasn't been happy with how the Giants have handled his contract negotiations. This ultimately led to the two-time Second-Team All-Pro asking for a trade.

Lawrence is a world-eater in the defensive interior, and over his last four years with New York, he's displayed that with incredible statistics for a defensive tackle.

Since 2022, Lawrence has been one of, if not the best, defensive tackles in the NFL. During that span, he's stacked 21.5 sacks, 26 tackles for loss, 73 QB hits, 10 pass breakups, three forced fumbles, and three Pro Bowl nominations.

He's also put 198 pressures on quarterbacks and was top 10 in Pro Football Focus overall grade for defensive tackles through those four seasons.

Nov 16, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) scrambles away from New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Lawrence's 2024 season was a perfect encapsulation of what he can do. Below are his statistics and Pro Football Focus grades, along with rank among defensive tackles, from that specific campaign.

9.0 sacks

8 tackles for loss

16 QB hits

89.9 overall grade (2nd)

81.4 pass-rushing grade (8th)

83.8 run defense grade (2nd)

What's even wilder is that he missed five games that season with a season-ending elbow injury that landed him on injured reserve.

Lawrence is a machine on the interior and causes complete chaos on the football field. His constant power is a difficult task for any offensive lineman. Even when double teams approach him, he can still get the job done.

NFL Top 100 Players of 2025:@Giants DT Dexter Lawrence comes in at No. 17! @NFLFilms pic.twitter.com/YgKKX2kQL4 — NFL (@NFL) August 26, 2025

With Lawrence available for a trade, all 31 other teams have to take notice. Not everyone is a logical destination for him, but with how dominant a disruptor he is, nobody can deny what he can bring their squad.

That includes Indianapolis.

The Colts aren't necessarily in a situation where they can land the former Clemson Tiger. However, if the Colts were to execute a blockbuster trade to bring him to Lou Anarumo, Indy's defensive tackle room would immediately be the premier of the NFL.

Imagining a trio of Buckner, Stewart, and Lawrence is terrifying. Considering that Buckner and Stewart are among the top guys at the position on their own, this would create a deadly trifecta that would reshape how offensive lines approach Indianapolis.

It would also help the edge rushers like Laiatu Latu. If defensive tackles are this disruptive, they flush quarterbacks out of the pocket, leaving them susceptible to sacks or more pressure from defensive ends.

Lawrence's current contract is already immense, sitting at four years, $90 million, per Over the Cap. This could mean that he's out of Indy's range. Also, he's looking for a new deal, which means more money.

Regardless, even if Indianapolis already looks like they have their starting defensive tackles solidified in the long-time duo of Buckner and Stewart, Lawrence could still hypothetically fit into the fray.

Indianapolis has to win this year, that's without question. Chris Ballard must do everything possible to make this happen, along with Shane Steichen.

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the Colts are squarely in that conversation. It might take the bank, and assets, to trade for Lawrence.

However, his presence in Indy's defense would elevate Anarumo's troops to heights that the Colts haven't seen in years.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter