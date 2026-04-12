The Indianapolis Colts are getting close to the NFL draft, and while that's the prominent news for the league, the Circle City team has already morphed their roster with signings and trades ahead of the big day.

In an article from ESPN's Seth Walder and Ben Solak, they give grades to deals from teams during the top wave of free agency.

Indianapolis has three entries that stand out, and we'll address each one of those while discussing the grades and the story they tell ahead of the draft, and a massively important 2026 season.

Colts Trade Michael Pittman Jr. to Steelers (Colts Receive 6th Round Pick, Steelers a 7th Round Pick)

Grade: B

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) is introduced before a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Indianapolis made the difficult decision of trading their long-time top wideout, Michael Pittman Jr., to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This came after re-signing Alec Pierce to a four-year, $116 million deal. Once Pierce was inked that contract, it was a matter of time before Indy dealt off or released Pittman.

In this case, Indianapolis traded Pittman to the Steelers for a sixth-round pick. However, the biggest reason Indy gave up Pittman was to free up $24 million in cap space.

ESPN giving the Colts a B for this makes perfect sense and is warranted. Yes, the Colts have to figure out a way to replace what Pittman provided the offense, but they can handle this task.

Walder gives some intel on why this tough decision was made by the Colts.

"Pittman was slated to make $24 million in 2026, and I imagine they didn't think he was worth that -- especially considering they're giving Alec Pierce a bump to $29 million per year to bring him back.

I don't think it would have been unreasonable for them to cut Pittman, so getting just a six-seven flip is perfectly fine."

There are plenty of capable wide receivers to select in the upcoming NFL draft, and it was more important to retain Pierce.

While Pittman's presence will be missed, he isn't the dynamic player that Pierce is. In short, it's easier to replace Pittman than Pierce.

We'll see what the Colts do to fill the void left behind by Pittman, but they still have very capable pass-catchers like Josh Downs and tight end Tyler Warren on the roster.

It was a tough decision by general manager Chris Ballard and the franchise to trade away Pittman, but it had to be done as the team shakes up the roster ahead of the draft.

Colts Sign Arden Key

Grade: B+

Nov 10, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker Arden Key (49) during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Indianapolis decided it was time to change-up their defensive end position after a highly ineffective 2025 season from the group.

The Colts allowed Kwity Paye to head to the Las Vegas Raiders and Samson Ebukam to the Atlanta Falcons.

Indy did what they could to start refilling the position on the depth chart by signing veteran edge rusher, Arden Key. While Key isn't a superstar, he's arguably more potent than Paye or Ebukam.

Here's what ESPN's Walder had to briefly say about the signing.

"I think Key is well worth bringing in and should be more disruptive than Paye, who ranked last in pass rush win rate last season."

Key has 30.5 career sacks and has done well during his career as a rotational defender. Last year with the Titans, Key played 12 games and still almost eclipsed Paye's QB pressures (33 to 38) and tied his sack totals in five fewer games (4.0).

I like this grade, not only because Key will likely be more disruptive than Paye, but for the two-year, $16 million deal, it's a cheap contract for improvement where it's needed.

Laiatu Latu is still in need of more help, but Key is a reliable name who could blossom into a better edge rusher than he's ever been in a brand new scene.

The Colts could still bring in more help through what's left on the free agency market, and will undoubtedly use the NFL draft in this regard.

Key has been consistent over the last five years, never dipping below 4.0 sacks. Given the fact that Indianapolis will bring edge rusher help in from the draft, Key might be the starter opposite Latu in Week 1 - it's just a matter of how long he'll hold the mantle.

Colts Trade Zaire Franklin to Packers (Colts Receive Colby Wooden)

Grade: B

Aug 16, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Colby Wooden (96) celebrates after a touchdown during the second half agains the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Similar to Pittman, it wasn't easy for Indianapolis to let go of one of their most effective defensive players. In this case, it was linebacker Zaire Franklin.

In this deal, the Colts did a straight up player swap, sending Franklin to the Packers for defensive tackle Colby Wooden.

This leaves more a void for the linebacker position than Pittman leaves the wide receiver room, and the Colts must fill it. However, adding a young a promising defensive tackle like Wooden was an excellent choice.

Walder also believes this was a solid move by Ballard and Co. He also offers good reasoning regarding Grover Stewart on why the Colts made the move go down.

"He figures to be a depth player for the Colts, who already have Grover Stewart at nose tackle.

Wooden, a 2023 fourth-round pick, is in the last year of his contract, which will cost the Colts just over $1 million. Stewart is in the final year of his contract, too."

Stewart is 32, and while he's been an incredible run defender for Indianapolis, eventually his time with the franchise will come to a close.

Also, DeForest Buckner is 32 and has sustained injuries over the last few seasons, making this Wooden addition even more valuable.

Wooden will factor into the fray as the premier rotational defensive tackle behind Stewart and Buckner, and this will give him a golden opportunity to build off of a career year in 2025 with the Packers.

He finished his third year in the league with 50 tackles, six tackles for loss, and 11 quarterback pressures. He'll bring a new blend of youth and athleticism to Indy's defensive interior.