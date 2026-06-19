Trades in the NFL aren't an easy process, involving money, player preferences, agents, and overall team needs to fit all ends of the deal.

This has been exactly the case with the Indianapolis Colts and their former fourth-overall pick, quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr.

Nothing has materialized yet, which suggests that Richardson will be on the Colts' roster once the regular season starts. But there's still time for a trade to go down, and ESPN's Aaron Schatz has this as Indy's final offseason move they should execute.

"It's clear that Richardson is no longer part of the Colts' plans and that they are much more likely to make 2025 sixth-round pick Riley Leonard their backup to Daniel Jones.

However, Richardson is still just 24 years old, and any team that wants to acquire him would have him in their system for a season and then have a chance to evaluate him internally before he becomes a free agent at the end of 2026.

Despite a $4 million roster bonus coming his way in July, he could be intriguing if there's another team with a veteran starter and room on the roster for a developmental quarterback."

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) hands off to running back Anderson Castle (42) on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's been rehashed over and over again, but it's still worth diving into since Indianapolis is trying to deal off one of their greatest investments over the last three seasons.

Richardson was Indy's starter for his first two seasons in the NFL, but he only saw 15 games and wasn't close to being ready for the responsibilities that the Colts placed on him.

After spending the 2025 season as Daniel Jones' backup and on injured reserve (orbital bone fracture), the Colts decided that Richardson wasn't in their plans. This was especially made true when Jones was handed a two-year, $88 million deal.

Despite the epic struggles, injuries, and drama, Richardson is still one of, if not the, most athletic quarterbacks in the NFL. Teams are likely intrigued by the thought of adding Richardson, but are weary of what comes with him.

He's been brutally bad when on the field, can't stay healthy, and has looked completely unready to face NFL defenses. Initially, I was surprised Richardson wasn't dealt during the NFL Draft.

However, when examining it from a distance, it makes perfect sense why no NFL team has taken a swing on trading for him.

Jun 10, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) is seen during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

At this point, it's hard to envision a trade happening before the season gets underway. The only way I can see Richardson finding a new suitor is if injuries befall a team's QB room.

If that happens to an NFL squad, Richardson's chances of being traded could jump exponentially, especially if a team thinks they can potentially help him improve the way that Shane Steichen couldn't.

This is worth keeping an eye on, but the way NFL teams see Richardson could be all over the place. He's wildly impressive and still has sky-high potential, but there are so many red flags that it might not be worth it.

It's hard to tell, but the progression of this offseason will tell us a lot about what happens with Richardson.

If a team gets into a bind with their QB room, perhaps they'll take a big swing on Richardson and finally help the Colts give him a fresh start after three years of underperforming in the Circle City.

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