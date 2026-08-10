Colts' Anthony Richardson, Riley Leonard Reveal Mindset on QB2 Battle

One of the most talked-about position battles throughout Indianapolis Colts training camp is for a spot the Colts hope will never have to see the field.

With Daniel Jones fully entrenched as the starting quarterback, the competition has been for QB2 between Anthony Richardson Sr. and Riley Leonard. Richardson and Leonard have been splitting reps with the second-team offense through the first two weeks of camp. Neither has been able to separate themselves at this point in the competition.

Head coach Shane Steichen made it clear on Sunday what the deciding factor would be in who wins the battle.

"The guy that’s going to be most consistent is going to win that job," Steichen stated. "Those guys are battling. It’s back and forth right now. Obviously we will grade the tape, go through it and get better every day.”

Consistency has been something both quarterbacks have struggled with over the last couple of weeks. It has been an up-and-down training camp for both Richardson and Leonard. While both quarterbacks have flashed at times, they have made more mistakes than either would like to admit.

For Richardson, who requested a trade from the Colts back in February, his focus has been on improving his consistency on a down-by-down basis throughout the offseason.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Riley Leonard (15) and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) participate in a drill during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"That’s something I've been trying to work on throughout the whole offseason," Richardson explained. "Just discipline, consistency, studying the playbook, coming out here making sure my footwork and everything is on point, coming out here trying to command the offense, just taking it day-by-day. Some days aren't my best days. Some days aren't the worst. So, I just got to keep pushing and like you said, just be consistent whenever I can."

Although Richardson requested a trade this spring, nothing has materialized for the former No.4 overall pick. There is a very real possibility that Richardson remains with the team in 2026, the final year of his rookie deal. Whether that is in the QB2 role or not will be determined by his ability to eliminate the peaks and valleys in his play that have plagued him throughout his career.

Meanwhile, Leonard's focus has been taking the next step in his pre-snap process. So much of what a quarterback does happens before the ball is even snapped.

Jones has excelled in this area during his time in Indy, as Steichen has consistently credited the veteran with making the right checks at the line of scrimmage to get the Colts into the right play. Leonard has attached himself to Jones' hip since he was drafted in the spring of 2025 and wants to emulate how the latter processes what the defense is doing before the ball is snapped.

"Something I've taken a step further in is understanding what the defense is doing a lot a lot better. Obviously, when you get to know the offense for a whole year, you don't have to think about the little things. ... Now I'm able to save (time) and really figure out what the defense is doing and get my eyes up. So mentally, I mean, this game and quarterback is all about pre-snap decisions, and I think I've done a great job of kind of understanding, maybe not exactly where the ball should go, but knowing where it shouldn't go.”

The competition between Richardson and Leonard remains tight as we head into the Colts' first preseason matchup with the New England Patriots. Steichen revealed after practice Sunday that both quarterbacks would split the reps during Thursday night's game, as Jones is not expected to play.

It will be interesting to see who Steichen starts at quarterback, as the decision could give us an early indication of which quarterback the Colts feel is ahead in the QB2 battle.

After a slow start, Leonard has settled in and is performing better in practice as of late. He has been more accurate with the football and has been receiving more reps with the second-team offense than Richardson. However, the second-year player has looked a bit slow in his decision-making and has taken too many would-be sacks.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Riley Leonard (15) passes the ball during Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Family Day on Friday, July 31, 2026, at Grand Park in Westfield, Ind. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Despite the slow start, Leonard sees progress in his game as camp has gone along.

"It's been a good couple days for me," Leonard said. "Obviously, when you're playing the quarterback position, sometimes it takes a while to get going. Sometimes you start off great. ... Tomorrow could be terrible. But I think today went pretty good, and I feel comfortable back there in the pocket, getting to know the new centers that I'm operating with and the receivers out here."

Richardson continues to show the flashes of why he was so enticing as a prospect while his mistakes have been damning. The athleticism and rocket arm are on full display, yet bouts of inaccuracy have made his performances erratic. Richardson has also struggled with multiple fumbled snaps both in shotgun and under center.

These are areas Richardson must clean up or risk falling too far behind in the competition.

"I was trying to find a few different things to do with my hands so I could see if I could catch the snap a little differently," Richardson remarked. "I started putting my hands out a little bit more, and it's been helping me. But it's just a little adjustment, got shoulder pads and stuff on now, bullets flying, people running fast around me. So, I feel like I figured out the problem.”

While the Colts are hoping for a full season from Jones, he has only accomplished that feat once in his seven-year career. Jones' injury history suggests the Colts will more than likely have to turn the offense over to Leonard or Richardson at some point this season.

The job is there for the taking. The Colts are just waiting for Leonard or Richardson to seize it.

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