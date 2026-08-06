Colts Face a Make-or-Break Season After Historic Collapse

The Indianapolis Colts were one of the NFL’s most dangerous teams early last season. Now, after an injury-fueled collapse erased an 8-2 start, Indianapolis is betting that the magic can return.

The Colts finished 8-9 after losing their final seven games, becoming the first team since the 1995 Raiders to start 8-2 and miss the playoffs. However, the 8-9 record does not tell the full story of how dominant Indianapolis looked before its roster fell apart.

Offensive Core Is Back

Jul 29, 2026; Westfield, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) warms up on day one of training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colts looked unstoppable at times. When Jones could move outside the pocket and Taylor was forcing defenses to load the box, Indianapolis had answers for almost everything.

Through their first 10 games, the Colts were averaging nearly 30 points and 6.3 yards per play. Jones was playing the best football of his career, Taylor was producing at an MVP level and Alec Pierce had become one of the league’s best deep threats.

The Indianapolis offense did not simply look improved; it looked elite. The Colts scored 466 points, eighth-most in the NFL, despite cycling through Philip Rivers and Riley Leonard after Jones suffered a season-ending Achilles tear.

General manager Chris Ballard clearly believes the early success was sustainable. Indianapolis signed Jones to a two-year $88 million contract, retained Pierce on a four-year $114 million deal and agreed Thursday to a two-year $44 million extension with Taylor.

Those deals represent more than roster maintenance. The Colts have committed money to the three players who powered their best stretch of football in years.

Health Remains the Biggest Question

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) warms up Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026, during day four of Indianapolis Colts training camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Everything begins with Jones, who has been fully cleared and has taken every first-team rep in camp. His recovery is encouraging, but his injury history makes his availability the biggest factor in the Colts 2026 season.

Pierce opened camp on the Active/PUP list after ankle surgery, while DeForest Buckner is returning from neck surgery. The Colts have enough talent to contend, but last season showed how quickly their ceiling can disappear when cornerstone players become unavailable.

The defense is another concern. Indianapolis allowed 4,462 passing yards last season, the second-most in the NFL, as injuries gutted a secondary featuring Sauce Gardner and Charvarius Ward.

A healthy secondary could change that, especially with Lou Anarumo entering his second season as defensive coordinator.

Indianapolis does not need its defense to become dominant overnight. They simply can't allow opposing quarterbacks to move the ball as easily as they did last season.

Pressure on Ballard and Steichen

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen watches Monday, June 1, 2026, during practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ballard is entering the final year of his contract and admitted the situation is simple: the Colts need to win. Shane Steichen enters Year 4 without a playoff appearance, making another collapse unacceptable.

The formula is clear. If Jones stays healthy, Taylor remains dominant and the secondary stabilizes, the Colts could recreate the team that overwhelmed opponents early last season.

Indianapolis already proved that version of the roster can compete with nearly anyone. Now they have to prove last year’s start was not a fluke.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter