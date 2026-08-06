Colts GM Chris Ballard is All-In: Is He Bluffing or Has a Winning Hand?

Indianapolis Colts superstar running back Jonathan Taylor just signed a two-year, $44 million extension, securing him with the franchise through the 2028 season.

Another big running back deal: three-time Pro-Bowl RB Jonathan Taylor and the Colts reached agreement today on a two-year, $44 million extension worth up to $47 million that includes $39 million guaranteed, per @rapsheet and me.



Taylor’s agent Malki Kawa of @FirstRoundMgmt and… pic.twitter.com/8DsowuNjG0 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 6, 2026

This comes after Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson was awarded a three-year, $66.75 million deal to reset the running back market.

Colts' general manager Chris Ballard has now secured his top three offensive weapons in quarterback Daniel Jones, Alec Pierce, and now Taylor, to new deals.

The long-time Colts GM is entering an unprecedented 10th season leading the front office, and these deals for Indy's most important players indicate that he's going all-in on succeeding.

However, are these deals just a bluff?

In this piece, I'll detail each side of the argument for the polarizing general manager. Let's begin.

Why He's Going All-In

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard meets with the media at the 2026 NFL Combine. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This one is quite simple: 2026 is the last season on Ballard's contract with the Colts. Given that he's at the end of his deal and that his chances have dried up, securing Jones, Pierce, and Taylor was a must.

Below are brief breakdowns of each player's new contracts with Indianapolis.

Daniel Jones | 2 years, $88 million (through 2027)

Alec Pierce | 4 years, $114 million (through 2029)

Jonathan Taylor | 2-year extension, $44 million (through 2028)

Jones and Pierce were set to be free agents, which is why those deals were paramount to secure.

Starting with Jones, he was likely inked to only two years because before his breakout season with the Colts in 2025, he was mostly an underwhelming quarterback during his time with the New York Giants.

Two years is a safe contract, and it allows Jones to, hopefully, have another impressive season after his first year in a Colts uniform without hog-tying the franchise for years ahead if things don't go well.

Pierce was already in the Colts' plans for the future.

After putting together an excellent fourth year that saw him eclipse 1,000 receiving yards and pace the NFL in receiving yards per catch for a second straight year, keeping him for years ahead was a must.

As for Taylor, he's already been in a position to seek an extension; this time, it was far less dramatic than the 2023 season, when many believed he'd seek a trade.

At the end of the day, Ballard has to lead a winning charge this season, and these three players are the most important factor in making that a reality. This fully supports that the GM is going all-in.

However, there could be more underlying reasons as to why these are shorter deals, especially for Taylor.

Why He's Bluffing

Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard speaks with media Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, at the Colts practice facility in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Taylor has said in a past presser that he wanted to 'be a Colt for life.' A two-year extension through the 2028 season doesn't necessarily support that.

There are two realms of thought here.

First, it's no secret that the Colts aren't the most stable team, and they certainly haven't been with Taylor as the bell-cow back.

In Taylor's tenure, he's played with 10 different quarterbacks and only made the playoffs once. Even if Taylor said he wants to retire with the franchise, it's hard to believe he'll keep that sentiment if the team completely falls apart in the upcoming years.

This is why it makes sense that he wants to see how these next few seasons play out instead of inking a deal that is four or five years.

Second, it gives Taylor another chance at potentially getting a bigger contract sooner, even if it's with another team.

If Taylor can play excellent football for the next three seasons ahead of becoming a free agent in 2028, he'll be able to secure a bigger payday than ever.

Even if Indianapolis falls into the abyss in the upcoming years and wants to have a fire sale, it makes Taylor easier to trade if he isn't on a longer contract.

Taylor had all the leverage in this deal, given that he's the engine behind Shane Steichen's offense. Without him on the field, the Colts' offensive attack becomes far more predictable.

Ballard may not have had much say in what he genuinely wanted with Taylor, which indicates it might not have been a complete 'all-in' approach when inking him to the new extension.

The Verdict

Aug 23, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard leaves the field in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USAToday Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I find it hard to believe that Ballard was bluffing. He's in the final year of his deal and must win big this season.

While the formula could be winning the AFC South, making the playoffs, and securing a postseason win, he has to have Jones, Pierce, and Taylor to make that happen.

If we highlight Taylor's deal, Ballard had to complete it to make the three-time Pro Bowl running back happy and avoid another 2023 offseason where drama surrounded the franchise regarding their best player.

Now that Taylor's extension is complete, the team can focus on finally putting together more than 10 wins, pressing for a divisional title, and ultimately, becoming a playoff contender for the first time in five years.

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