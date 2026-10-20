The Indianapolis Colts have made their first roster moves under interim general manager Ed Dodds .

In his first full day as interim, Dodds made two additions to the Colts practice squad, signing wide receiver Mecole Hardman and punter Thomas Morstead, releasing wide receiver Eli Pancol from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

Dodds is taking over the Colts' personnel department for the remainder of the 2026 season following the firing of longtime general manager Chris Ballard on Monday. The longtime assistant GM will oversee Indianapolis' roster decisions as the franchise navigates what remains of a disappointing season.

Hardman and Morstead address two areas of concern for the Colts following Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Tennessee Titans, although neither practice squad addition represents an immediate solution.

Colts Add Speed to Struggling Wide Receiver Room

Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mecole Hardman (16) returns a kickoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter of the game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hardman's arrival comes as Indy continues searching for answers at wide receiver.

Injuries and inconsistent production have left the Colts without a reliable downfield threat outside of their injured options, limiting quarterback Daniel Jones' ability to stretch opposing defenses.

Alec Pierce, arguably Indianapolis' most dangerous deep threat, remains on injured reserve with a heel injury. Ashton Dulin has also dealt with injuries, missing four games so far this year. Indy kicked the tires on Darius Slayton, but that experiment failed spectacularly, with Slayton never suiting up for a game. Quez Watkins has been another option the team has explored, but the Colts still lack the consistent vertical presence their passing game needs.

Hardman brings a different skill set to the group. The veteran wide receiver is best known for his speed and ability to create explosive plays, giving Indianapolis another potential option to threaten defenses downfield. He also brings considerable NFL experience, seven seasons of it, including multiple Super Bowl championships with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The signing is a low-risk opportunity for the Colts to see whether Hardman can contribute to an offense that has struggled. His speed could provide a refreshing new dimension to the passing game that desperately needs a field-stretching presence with Pierce sidelined.

However, Hardman's addition is nothing more than a short-term trial run. Hardman will be 29 years old at the start of next season and is unlikely to be a part of the Colts plans as they navigate the next chapter in their franchise’s history.

Morstead Provides Insurance at Punter

Sep 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers punter Thomas Morstead (7) looks on against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dodds also added veteran punter Thomas Morstead following a difficult afternoon for its special teams unit against Tennessee.

Rigoberto Sanchez endured a rough outing Sunday, having had a punt blocked and returned for a touchdown. On that same play, Sanchez suffered an apparent foot injury, leading Dodds to add another experienced punter in Morstead.

The 40-year-old punter has spent more than a decade in the NFL and has played for several teams, including the New Orleans Saints, New York Jets and Miami Dolphins. His experience could provide Indianapolis with additional depth and insurance as it evaluates its special teams personnel.

Because Morstead is joining the practice squad, the move does not necessarily signal an imminent change at punter, meaning the addition is more than likely a precautionary measure if Sanchez does have to miss any time in the short term.

For Dodds, these signings represent an early opportunity to address two weaknesses exposed during the Colts' most recent loss. Neither addition moves the needle, but both give Indianapolis veteran options as it attempts to stabilize a season that has quickly veered off course.