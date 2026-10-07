Colts' Wide Receiver Room Is Becoming a Problem

The Indianapolis Colts are back to .500 after winning two straight, but there is still something missing from this offense.

Indianapolis simply does not have enough explosiveness at wide receiver right now.

Daniel Jones averaged a career-best 8.1 yards per attempt last season, helping create one of the most dangerous offenses in football before his Achilles injury. That number has dropped considerably through the first month of the season, and the absence of Alec Pierce has been impossible to ignore.

Pierce isn't just another receiver in this offense. He led the NFL in yards per catch in back-to-back seasons, averaging 22.3 in 2024 and 21.3 in 2025 before signing a four-year, $114 million extension this offseason.

He opened this season with four catches for 61 yards against Baltimore, but aggravated his surgically repaired left heel against Kansas City after just one catch for 11 yards.

Now he is on injured reserve and is not eligible to return until the Colts' October 25 matchup against Minnesota.

That has left Indianapolis searching for somebody to replace the vertical threat he brings.

What Is Going on With Darius Slayton?

Dec 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (18) reaches for the ball against Washington Commanders cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. (34) during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colts signed Darius Slayton shortly after Pierce went down, and the move made perfect sense. Slayton has averaged 15.0 yards per catch throughout his career and spent six seasons playing alongside Jones in New York.

Slayton even said that he and Jones "see the field pretty similarly," which made him seem like about as close to a plug-and-play option as Indianapolis could find.

Yet he has been inactive in back-to-back games.

The first one was understandable. Slayton had just arrived and was still learning the offense.

But being a coach's-decision inactive again in London, especially with Pierce on injured reserve and Keenan Allen out with a groin injury, is much more concerning.

Ashton Dulin finally returned against Washington and caught three passes for 29 yards, including a 23-yard reception, but even he is now dealing with a hamstring injury.

The Colts did sign veteran wideout Quez Watkins to their practice squad on Tuesday, reuniting him with head coach Shane Steichen from their days together in Philadelphia, though he hasn't played in the NFL since 2023, so it's hard to imagine he'll surpass Slayton on the depth chart anytime soon.

Josh Downs remains the reliable volume option underneath, and guys like Keenan Allen and Laquon Treadwell certainly have their roles.

But none of them replace what Pierce does.

Colts May Need to Make a Move

Sep 13, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) warms up before the game between Ravens and Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Indianapolis does not need another possession receiver. This offense needs somebody who can consistently threaten a defense vertically and create explosive plays.

Whether that means exploring free agency or attacking the trade market, the Colts at least need to be looking.

I understand the complicated part. Indianapolis just committed $114 million to Pierce, and once he returns, a room featuring Pierce, Downs, Allen, Slayton, Dulin, Treadwell and Burks suddenly looks crowded.

But crowded on paper doesn't mean much when the players expected to provide your explosiveness are either injured or not playing.

The Colts are 2-2 and still right in the middle of the AFC South race heading into Pittsburgh.

There is too much talent on this offense to allow one missing element to hold it back, and right now, the lack of a legitimate downfield threat is doing exactly that.

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