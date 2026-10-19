Ed Dodds Has a Chance to Shape the Colts' Future

Ed Dodds has spent years being viewed as one of the NFL's next general managers. Now, after nearly a decade as Chris Ballard's right-hand man, he finally gets his opportunity in Indianapolis.

According to Tom Pelissero, Dodds will lead the Colts' personnel department for the remainder of the season after Ballard was fired Monday morning. He takes over a 2-4 roster with 22 days until the Nov. 10 trade deadline.

And interestingly enough, whoever eventually becomes the full-time GM will inherit a foundation Dodds is about to help shape.

How We Got Here

Aug 29, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard walks onto the field before the game against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ballard era had plenty of highs from a talent-acquisition standpoint, but the results were never good enough.

Indianapolis went 72-82-1 under Ballard, made the playoffs twice, won one postseason game and never captured the AFC South. As Colts On SI's Noah Compton detailed Sunday night, the same shortcomings followed this organization year after year until Sunday's 26-20 loss to the previously winless Titans finally forced ownership's hand.

Carlie Irsay-Gordon can’t be blamed for taking a wait-and-see approach entering this season. The Colts were 8-2 last year before everything completely fell apart, and giving Ballard and Shane Steichen one more chance was understandable.

But after a full year running the organization, this feels like Irsay-Gordon starting to assert herself. I'd imagine her frustration with the franchise had been building long before she made that public on Monday.

Her statement Monday made that clear.

"Making this change during the season was a deliberate decision. Waiting would only delay the important work that needs to begin now."

Dodds Finally Gets His Shot

Aug 29, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon walks on the field after the game against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dodds joined Indianapolis in 2017, became assistant general manager in 2018 and has since interviewed for several GM openings, including jobs with the Chargers and Titans.

Now he gets his first real chance to run a personnel department.

That does not mean Dodds suddenly controls every football decision. As Pelissero reported, "Coach Shane Steichen and the football staff outside of personnel will report to ownership."

Still, with the season trending in the wrong direction, everything should be on the table. That includes giving Anthony Richardson Sr. another opportunity if Daniel Jones continues to struggle.

The bigger question for Dodds comes at the trade deadline.

Colts On SI's Peter Miller laid out several names Indianapolis should consider moving, with DeForest Buckner and Quenton Nelson standing out because both are on expiring contracts. Jonathan Taylor, Sauce Gardner and Laiatu Latu should at least draw conversations if another team is willing to pay a serious price.

Will Dodds actually dismantle a roster he helped Ballard build? Probably not.

But if he handles the next three weeks well and this team shows something down the stretch, he could do enough to earn legitimate consideration for the full-time job.

For years, Dodds has waited for his shot at running an NFL franchise. Now, with the Colts entering a new era, he has a chance to prove he deserves the job permanently.

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