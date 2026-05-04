Colts' Latest OL Draft Pick is Destined to Succeed Under Coach Tony Sparano Jr.

The Indianapolis Colts have done quite well at drafting offensive linemen under GM Chris Ballard.

From top to bottom, it's only semi-rivaled by linebacker when it comes to his best-drafted position, and even then remains his best hit rate.

Ballard had drafted 13 offensive linemen in his nine drafts leading to this recent draft haul, arguably not missing on a single selection considering their draft range. Each of his four offensive linemen drafted in the first three rounds (Nelson, Smith, Raimann, Goncalves) has or is set to become a mainstay starter for the Colts, while the remainder of his draft selections have come on Day 3 (rounds 4-7) of the draft.

Establishing continuity across an offensive line typically comes via free agency and/or the top rounds of the draft, yet Ballard has been able to find starters in the later rounds at a strong rate, especially as of late.

This recent trend is not a mere coincidence, but rather one that points to the man responsible for such immediate development: OL Coach Tony Sparano Jr.

Before becoming the Colts' OL Coach ahead of the 2023 season, Sparano Jr. had only ever held assistant roles with the Jaguars, Panthers, and Giants. Ever since he was given the opportunity to lead a room, especially one paired with Ballard's ability to draft at said position, Sparano Jr. has taken the bull by the horns and dished out numerous succession plans in his short time in said role.

Below are the offensive linemen who have developed into legitimate NFL starters under his leadership, as well as the range in which they were drafted:

Will Fries (2021 7th-round pick)

Bernhard Raimann (2022 3rd-round pick)

Matt Goncalves (2024 3rd-round pick)

Tanor Bortolini (2024 4th-round pick)

Jalen Travis (2025 4th-round pick)

Although Fries (nine) and Raimann (eleven) started in the majority of the season's games in the year prior to Sparano Jr.'s arrival, it wasn't until he arrived to Indianapolis that they truly became viable options moving forward.

Fries would earn a massive payday (5-year, $87M contract) with the Minnesota Vikings following his final year in Indianapolis, one that featured an early season-ending fractured tibia. Raimann found his footing at left tackle in his first season and has since earned a 4-year, $100M extension ahead of the 2025 season, making him the Colts' blindside protector for years to come.

Furthermore, the recent draft-and-stash development plan of Goncalves, Bortolini, and Travis has all resulted in succession plans. Both Goncalves and Bortolini started in multiple games as rookies before becoming full-time starters as NFL sophomores, and while Travis has not officially become a full-time starter, he has been slated to succeed Braden Smith at right tackle since the 2025 season concluded after he, too, started in multiple games as a rookie.

Ballard's most recent Day 3 selection, Kentucky guard Jalen Farmer, looks to be the latest installment of said operation.

At 6'5", 312 lbs, Farmer fits the mold that the Colts look for in an offensive protector, but his tenacity and mindset overall are why they heavily targeted him throughout the pre-draft process.

"Farmer was a guy we kind of had targeted even earlier. He reminds me a little of Bernie (Bernhard Raimann). When we took Bernie, remember in the third that year. We think very highly of Farmer," Ballard said of his most recent offensive line selection."

"He's a big, powerful man, and he's going to be a really good addition to our o-line, not only from a talent standpoint, but also from a cultural standpoint. He fits what we look for, and we also think he's got some swing at tackle. So, it'll be nice to add him in the mix and watch him compete."

Although the projected offensive line (Raimann, Nelson, Bortolini, Goncalves, Travis) has felt set in stone since the season concluded, the Colts believe Farmer has a real shot at winning one of the jobs on the right side of the line (guard/tackle). At the very least, his insurance across the line with more than likely find playing time at some point during his rookie season.

“He's talented. I mean look, you can't – competition makes everybody better. It just does, all right. So, he will definitely be talented enough. How fast he gets it and if he earns it, then he'll play," Ballard said of Farmer's chances to contribute as early as his rookie season."

"Adding (Jalen) Farmer to the fold, I think is a huge get. He's physical. He did some really good things in Kentucky, so he's going to come in and learn the offense and learn the system and we'll go from there.”

But if even if Farmer doesn't start Week 1, the Colts have plans for him to contribute as the team's de factor swing offensive lineman, backing up each of their starters across the offensive line.

“We'll probably start him inside here during OTAs and during summer camp, and when we get to training camp, we'll mix and match like we do," Ballard on whether or not Farmer will be slotted into the swing tackle role, or if he'll provide depth across the interior as well.

There will naturally be an emphasis for Farmer to stay on the inside of the line, given his experience exclusively playing there in college, though Ballard and Sparano Jr. both view his prospect palatte as a versatile one with untapped potential.

"This dude's the most powerful guy in the draft. You can watch this guy take SEC defensive tackles off the ball four or five yards by himself, which is really unique," Sparano Jr. said about Farmer in the Colts' pre-draft discussions. "His ability to anchor, he's got quickness to mirror, the power he has in the run game -- I think this is a unique dude."

Sparano Jr. doesn't just believe in Farmer, he has a level of conviction that the young player can be something special under his leadership.

"Let me tell you this much. Draft (Farmer) and I'll make it work."

Though he likely said this with a bit of jest, Sparano Jr's impressive track record with the Colts thus far points to more of an unrealized vision that he's yearning to materialize himself.

The Colts have ironically had a top of the league offensive line since Andrew Luck abruptly retired ahead of the 2019 season, they just haven't been able to stop the revolving door of failed quarterback experiments.

Quarterback Daniel Jones is being tasked with the near-impossible responsibility to help this Colts regime right their wrongs, especially coming off a torn Achilles tendon, but Indianapolis has done a strong job at giving him a platform to succeed in his return.

Jones is set to return in training camp, and he'll need all the help he can get. He's returning the majority of his offense, and Jalen Farmer's services, even as a rookie, should play a big part in helping him feel as comfortable as possible when he returns to the fold.

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