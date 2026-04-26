Grading the Indianapolis Colts' 2026 Draft Class: Full Breakdown

The 2026 NFL Draft has officially come and gone. Entering the weekend, the Indianapolis Colts had numerous glaring needs, and that's precisely how they approached it. From doubling up at their two biggest positions of need to adding much-needed depth throughout, the Colts have strengthened their weakest position rooms with simple arithmetic: addition by addition.

Overall, the Colts made eight selections after entering the weekend with seven, made possible by trading back from their original first selection (47th overall) with the Steelers to add a fourth-round pick (135th overall). Let's go through each pick and the grade selection, culminating in an overall draft grade.

Round 2, 53rd Overall - CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

The Colts desperately needed to add day-one contributors to their overhauled linebacker room, and Georgia's CJ Allen will fit in seamlessly as the defense's Zaire Franklin replacement. A sideline-to-sideline run-stopper, Allen will more than likely slide in as defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's newest green dot manning the middle of the defense.

Still just 21 years old and sporting a 4.47 40-yard dash, Allen provides the intended injection of speed and youth that general manager Chris Ballard was looking for throughout the pre-draft process.

The Colts not only landed Allen's talents in the second round, but they did so after trading back from their original position (47th overall) and gained a fourth-round pick (135th overall) in the process. Adding draft capital while landing a fringe first-round talent late in the second round is about as good as it gets.

Grade: A

Round 3, 78th Overall - A.J. Haulcy, S, LSU

The Colts added a handful of veteran safeties to their position room to address their opening at strong safety after two-year starter Nick Cross signed with the Washington Commanders in free agency, but a lack of confidence in his potential replacement despite the additions.

The addition of A.J. Haulcy immediately provides a more optimistic outlook back deep. The Colts remain high on second-year S/LB Hunter Wohler, but given his uncertain return from a season-ending Lisfranc injury, insurance was needed, and Haulcy projects to be more than mere depth.

The natural ballhawk has a strong chance to start as early as Week 1, thanks to his durability and versatility to place at either safety spot and down in the box.

Grade: A-

Round 4, 113th Overall - Jalen Farmer, G, Kentucky

The Colts were desperate for more offensive line depth beyond their projected five starters, and they did just that by adding Jalen Farmer's talents. Though he exclusively played right guard in college, the Colts believe he has the potential to back up any of the five spots across the offensive line, while also sporting a legitimate chance to win the starting right guard job from projected starter Matt Goncalves.

Farmer is first and foremost a mauler in the run game, but throwing him into a room led by OL Coach Tony Sparano Jr. means anything is possible. Expect him to be the latest installment of successful Day 3 draft-and-stash succession projects under Ballard/Sparano Jr.

Grade: B

Round 4, 135th Overall - Bryce Boettcher, LB, Oregon

Doubling up at linebacker within their first four selections, Boettcher provides a near-perfect complement to what CJ Allen offers. Whereas Allen is the three-down, run stopper, Boettcher projects as a coverage specialist with immense special teams upside.

Think of the Grant Stuard role of years past, except Boettcher is the coverage version. He will likely be competing for the WILL linebacker role alongside veteran Akeem-Davis Gaither, but I anticipate that he'll ultimately be a sub-package player on obvious passing downs.

I thought they should've added another wide receiver or an edge rusher at this spot, instead of waiting until the very last moment. Chris Ballard has a fantastic track record of drafting linebackers, especially in the latter half of Day 3 (rounds 4-7), so I would've preferred the Colts to wait until then to double up at linebacker.

Grade: C

Round 5, 156th Overall - George Gumbs Jr., EDGE, Florida

Gumbs Jr. is an athletic, traitsy pass rusher who was originally a wide receiver before making the jump to defensive end. His rawness coupled with his top-tier athleticism presents untapped potential, though his impact will likely take awhile to materialize.

It's a solid grab, all things considered. This regime admittedly has its collective back against the wall, but it's hard to find day-one impact in the later rounds. Gumbs Jr. may not be able to save Chris Ballard and Co., but he could eventually turn into a force if given the time to grow. It's a low-risk, high-reward shot that this regime could potentially not be here to see come to fruition.

Grade: B-

Round 6, 214th Overall - Caden Curry, EDGE, Ohio State

The Greenwood, IN native comes back home with the Colts' next pick. Doubling up at defensive end with back-to-back picks on Day 3 strengthens the position room's depth, though it doesn't move the needle.

Curry had a productive final season at Ohio State, logging 11 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss. However, his historically short arms may end up proving to be the reason he fell so far in the draft. It's a tough projection, but Curry's motor and productivity are fine to bet on this late in the draft.

Grade: C+

Round 7, 237th Overall - Seth McGowan, RB, Kentucky

McGowan is an older prospect at 24-years old, but such experience could be viewed as a positive given that this regime needs as many contributors for the 2026-27 season as it can get.

The hole at backup running back flew under the radar throughout the pre-draft process, likely due to Jonathan Taylor's presence in the room, but the Colts have needed a viable complement alongside Taylor since Zack Moss left, and McGowan has the opportunity to beat out 2025 fifth-round pick DJ Giddens later this summer.

Grade: B

Round 7, 254th Overall - Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma

Burks was high on a lot of draft analysts' big boards, but ultimately, his smaller frame paired with his lengthy injury history caused him to nearly fall out of the draft entirely. Anticipating that the other 31 NFL teams would be doing all they could to land him as a priority undrafted free agent, the Colts took no chances and nabbed Burks with one of the final picks of the draft.

There's a lot to like in Burks, and not just because he ran a blazing 4.30-second 40-yard dash. Despite being smaller in stature (5'9", 180 pounds), Burks spent the majority of his time as an outside receiver, so he could eventually play a rotational spot as the inverse of Josh Downs.

Grade: A

Colts Final Draft Grade

Overall, the Colts addressed just about everything they could with their eight draft selections. It was by no means a flashy haul, but rather one that addresses the many glaring holes they had entering the weekend.

They found their immediate replacement at MIKE linebacker in the second round, while landing two more potential day-one starters with their next two selections. Granted, the state of the roster was bottom-tier entering the weekend, but they improved it in a big way and now give themselves an opportunity to supplement remaining holes via the remnants of free agency and/or the trade market.

The outlook remains uninspiring, but the Colts undeniably got better with their draft haul, even if the bar is/was on the floor.

Final Grade: B

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