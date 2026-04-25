Colts Secure Much-Needed Depth in Fourth Round of NFL Draft

With their two fourth-round picks, the Indianapolis Colts selected Kentucky guard Jalen Farmer at No. 113 and Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher at No. 135 overall.

Boettcher comes to the Colts after Indianapolis added the 135th overall pick via a trade back from pick No. 47 with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Had they not moved back six spots in the second round (53rd overall), this swing for him isn't possible. The Colts also improved their seventh-round capital in the process, swapping the 249th overall pick for the 237th overall pick from the Steelers.

First up is Farmer, a 6'4 7/8" and 312-pound guard who exclusively played at right guard in college (1,559 snaps). He is a top-tier athlete, with his 9.83 Relative Athletic Score providing a sneak peek at what's possible. Farmer is a certified mauler in the run game, but also posted an impressive 0.2% pressure rate (5th-lowest among qualified FBS guards) in 2025. He projects as the Colts' swing interior offensive lineman as a rookie.

Boettcher is a 6'1 1/8" and 230-pound dual-sport athlete (football and baseball) who has plenty of experience manning the middle of the field. He is an above-average athlete who has plus coverage ability and immense special teams upside. Boettcher has a long way to go in refining his run-stopping ability, but there's enough there to feel confident when projecting him as a sub-package player on defense and key contributor on special teams as early as his rookie year.

Instant Takeaways

Jalen Farmer is a top-tier run blocker who immediately improves the Colts' depth at interior offensive line. It's not a flashy pick, but this is the latest installment of draft-and-stash projects that OL Coach Tony Sparano Jr. will almost inevitably turn into a successful succession plan. Farmer joins Jalen Travis (2025) and Tanor Bortolini (2024) as the third consecutive fourth-round draft selection across the offensive line, two players who became full-time starters in their second season after providing depth as a rookie.

Bryce Boettcher serves as the second of two linebackers drafted, and his projection as a sub-package coverage defender and key special teams contributor is an immediate upgrade to the Colts' room. He may project similarly to former Colts linebacker Grant Stuard, except he's the coverage flavor, whereas Stuard was a run-stopper.

Colts draft picks in rounds 1-4

Round 2, Pick 53: CJ Allen, linebacker, Georgia

Round 3, Pick 78: A.J. Haulcy, safety, LSU

Round 4, Pick 113: Jalen Farmer, guard, Kentucky

Round 4, Pick 135: Bryce Boettcher, linebacker, Oregon

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