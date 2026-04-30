Colts Linger Near Bottom in Post-Draft Power Rankings

The Indianapolis Colts didn't have a first-round pick in this year's edition of the NFL draft, but they still addressed their positional needs throughout the three-day extravaganza. Every player the Colts drafted came from an SEC or Big 10 school, showing that general manager Chris Ballard only wanted to take a chance on guys who had played against top-tier talent at the NCAA level.

That being said, just because a player is from an elite conference doesn't mean their game will translate to the professional level. Some of the league's best players come from small schools, and Ballard knows that.

Regardless, despite drafting "proven" talents, the Colts didn't move up in post-draft power rankings. In fact, most analysts feel other teams improved much more than Indy. Let's take a look at where the Colts stand across the league.

CBS Sports : 20

Longtime NFL analyst Pete Prisco has the Colts dropping one spot from 19th after the draft. Prisco acknowledges that this is a make-or-break year, and clearly, he doesn't believe that this draft class can take Indy to a divisional title.

Out of all the AFC South teams, Indy ranks third, only above the Tennessee Titans.

Bleacher Report : 21

Although they're in the bottom half of the rankings, Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski thinks "Indianapolis can be closer to the team that began the 2025 campaign than the version that finished it." The Colts have kept their offense together, aside from losing players like right tackle Braden Smith and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

If Shane Steichen can replicate the team's first-half success from last season, Indy could actually contend for the AFC title, not just a divisional trophy.

Lead draft writer Eric Edholm dropped the Colts one spot, but says the team did a great job of identifying talent in the later rounds. Addressing linebacker and safety with their first two picks should give Indy some instant-impact talent, but until these rookies prove their value on the field, it's hard to move the Colts up in any rankings.

FOX Sports : 25

25th is the lowest ranking yet. Fox Sports analyst Ralph Vacchiano feels the Colts found two solid defenders in CJ Allen and A.J. Haulcy, but he's not convinced they'll have a huge impact.

Overall Thoughts

The Colts' 2026 season could be dependent on how well these rookies mesh with Lou Anarumo's scheme. CJ Allen was an experienced leader for one of the best defenses in the country, and with Zaire Franklin gone, he is one of the top replacements the Colts could have landed. He brings speed and physical play to the table, and he's able to excel in pass coverage at times.

In the secondary, AJ Haulcy is another physical presence in the middle of the field who has a knack for getting to the ball. His 10 interceptions and four forced fumbles over his college career perfectly reflect his IQ and instincts.

The Colts need their young talent to step up immediately. Allen and Haulcy's development will have to be fast-tracked if Indy wants to capitalize on the $200+ million they spent on Daniel Jones and Alec Pierce this offseason.

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