Biggest Winner, Loser Following Colts' 2026 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft has come and gone, altering both the short and long-term fates of every NFL team in the process.

When it comes to the Indianapolis Colts, their strategic effort to infuse their roster with the college level's highest competition culminated in eight draft selections of exclusively SEC and Big Ten prospects.

This recent influx of talent means that roles become less clear as competition improves throughout the roster.

So, which veterans' and/or coaches' stock saw the biggest change following the Colts' 2026 draft haul?

Winner

James Bettcher

New York Giants defensive coordinator James Bettcher on the field during training camp on Monday, August 5, 2019, in East Rutherford. Nyg Training Camp | Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Bettcher is entering his second season as the Colts' linebackers coach. After losing his starting MIKE linebacker and the leader and green dot of the defense in Zaire Franklin earlier this offseason, his linebacker room was looking mighty thin. The Colts signed Akeem Davis-Gaither in free agency, reuniting him with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, but confidence in the room was still lacking entering draft weekend.

Thankfully for Bettcher, general manager Chris Ballard addressed this glaring need, doubling up on linebackers with the Colts' first (53rd) and fourth picks (135th). Georgia's CJ Allen should seamlessly slot in as Zaire Franklin's replacement as a rookie, while Bryce Boettcher should compete for a rotational role while also contributing on special teams.

“Yeah, I mean, everything I've heard about him through the vetting process – just the toughness, the edge he plays with, the leadership, it's impressive. And I can't wait to get him in the building," head coach Shane Steichen said about adding CJ Allen to the mix. "I think he's going to be a great leader for this football team, not only next year, but in the future as well.”

Allen wasn't the only slam dunk in the Colts' eyes. Bryce Boettcher was viewed highly by the scouting department.

"Athletic, fast, a blue-card guy for us, a really special – like, dude," general manager Chris Ballard revealed Bryce Boettcher as one of the Colts' top targets and fits overall. "I mean, here's a guy, he was drafted by the Astros, ended up walking on, earning it, and has been just a tremendous player for the University of Oregon.

James Bettcher's position room saw the biggest improvement following the weekend, and neither of his draft selections has played a snap yet.

Loser(s)

Anthony Richardson Sr./Kenny Moore II

Rather than a typical role-based stock up or down, fourth-year quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. and longtime cornerback and team captain Kenny Moore II are being deemed 'losers' based on the draft results, as their market value took no bites.

Both Richardson Sr. and Moore II have been on the trade block for a better part of the offseason.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) watches the action on the field from the sideline Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Colts had mutually agreed to let Richardson Sr. seek a trade back during the NFL Scouting Combine, but his trade market had reportedly been soft by the time the NFL Owners' Meetings came around.

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) walks the field Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for Moore II, he and the Colts agreed to seek a trade in early April. General manager Chris Ballard mentioned the possibility of a courtesy cut for Moore II in his pre-draft press conference, allowing him to sign with any team, but only after he tried to find a suitable trade partner that fit what Moore II was looking for and that could provide compensation.

The draft has come and gone, and both Richardson Sr. and Moore II remain on the roster. Ballard revealed in his post-draft press conference that there was no trade interest shown in each player throughout the weekend.

“Nothing surprises me anymore," Ballard said when asked if he was suprised that there wasn't any interest shown. "And I just think it's – we have a little patience here and see what happens."

Ballard hasn't ruled out the possibility of Richardson Sr. returning to play out his rookie contract, nor the return of Kenny Moore II to finish out the final year of his contract, but their days as Colts ultimately feel numbered, especially for Moore II.

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