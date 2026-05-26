Colts' Pass Rush to Begin Revealing Potential During OTAs

The Indianapolis Colts' defensive end room will be one of the most-anticipated position rooms to keep an eye out for throughout the summer, with OTAs serving as one of the first steps in determining the group's ceiling for 2026.

Headlined by third-year pass rusher Laiatu Latu, the Colts' defensive end room has since replaced its veteran trio of Kwity Paye, Samson Ebukam, and Tyquan Lewis with a near-fresh rotation, but who starts opposite Latu remains to be seen.

So, what is the state of the Colts' defensive end room as we enter OTAs? We break it down below.

Locks

Tennessee Titans linebacker Arden Key (49) celebrates on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Laiatu Latu: The Colts' third-year pass rusher is set to take the next step in his development after a promising start to his career that saw 8.5 sacks in year two after just 4 sacks as a rookie. The Colts' 2024 first-round pick (15th overall) is being counted on to turn in his first double-digit sack season.

Jaylahn Tuimoloau: The Colts' 2025 second-round pick is slated to start opposite Latu in year two, though he still has to earn the role in question. Tuimoloau has been focusing on his physical development since his rookie season concluded, and is now looking to break through and become a mainstay edge defender for years to come.

Arden Key: The former Titans rusher signed a 2-year, $20M deal with the Colts in free agency earlier this offseason after wrapping up a 3-year tenure in Tennessee that saw 16.5 sacks across 33 starts. Viewed more as a top-tier rotational piece than as an every-down starter, Key provides strong depth for the room and will battle it out for the opening starting spot.

Michael Clemons: The former New York Jets defensive end comes to Indianapolis after finishing up his rookie contract, a four-year tenure where Clemons produced 8.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss with 24 starts in 65 games played. Clemons signed a 3-year, $17M deal with the Colts and is expected to be a similar player to what Tyquan Lewis had been for Indianapolis.

On The Bubble

Sep 6, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators defensive end George Gumbs Jr. (34) waits for the snap against the South Florida Bulls during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

George Gumbs Jr.: One of the Colts' two edge defenders drafted on Day 3 (rounds 4-7) of the 2026 NFL Draft, Gumbs Jr. has the toughest path to a roster spot among his classmates, given his rawness as a prospect, but OTAs are a great first step in proving talent evaluators wrong.

Caden Curry: The other half of the Colts' defensive ends drafted this past April, Curry comes back home (Greenwood, IN native) and has the best chance of all listed players on the bubble to earn a spot in the rotation. Though he sports historically short arms, a trait that talent evaluators live and die by, Curry's versatility should be enough to earn him a roster spot once it's all said and done.

Durrell Nchami: An undrafted rookie from the 2023 NFL Draft class, Nchami has been a practice squad member for each of his three seasons in the league thus far, and appeared in his first three career games with the Colts in 2025. Though he more than likely remains on the practice squad for the majority, if not all, of 2026, Nchami having a year of experience in Lou Anarumo's system should be enough to keep him around.

Mitchell Melton: The Colts' lone undrafted edge defender comes via Virginia's Mitchell Melton, who played alongside both Caden Curry and Jaylahn Tuimoloau at Ohio State from 2023-25, and won a National Championship during that time. Melton is likely a practice squad player moving forward, but his recent production (10 tackles for loss and 5 sacks in 2025) and familiarity with his fellow former Buckeyes suggest it's a worthwhile addition nonetheless.

The Indianapolis Colts have been lacking the pass-rush juice necessary to go the distance in recent years, particularly from their defensive end room, but perhaps this new-look group, headlined by an emerging Laiatu Latu, will get the job done.

The Colts have since reunited defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo with his previous defensive line coach, Marion Hobby, from his days with the Cincinnati Bengals, as they look to replicate their previous success(es) that saw multiple divisional titles as well as a Super Bowl appearance during their four seasons together (2021-2025) as a DC/DL coaching pair.

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