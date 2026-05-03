Colts Praised for Navigating Tough Challenge in NFL Draft

When any NFL team navigates the draft without a first round pick, it always presents a challenge since the top-rated prospects rest in that region.

However, despite the Indianapolis Colts facing this exact situation, they still came away with eight new picks at positions of massive need, even securing two starters with linebacker CJ Allen (53rd) and safety A.J. Haulcy (78th).

In short, general manager Chris Ballard did the best possible job. This is reflected in Matt Verderame's rankings of the AFC draft class hauls.

Verderame placed Indianapolis at seventh with a B, even stating that, despite not having a first-round pick, the Colts 'snagged plenty of talent.'

"The Colts needed to nail this draft despite not having a first-round pick as a result of the Sauce Gardner trade. This offseason, Indianapolis watched as right tackle Braden Smith, linebacker Zaire Franklin, receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and others either left via free agency or the draft.

With that in mind, general manager Chris Ballard found Georgia linebacker CJ Allen in the second round to replace Franklin after he made 88 tackles and 3.5 sacks as part of an All-American campaign.

After selecting Allen, the Colts picked LSU safety A.J. Haulcy to replace Nick Cross, another free agent who left in March.

For not having a first-rounder, Indianapolis snagged plenty of talent in the draft."

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard leaves the field Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As Verderame mentioned, Ballard's back was up against a wall to nail this draft, given that he's on his last leg with the Colts' organization to find success after a decade of disappointment.

It was a challenge without a first-rounder, but Ballard put up arguably his best draft performance during his time as the Colts' general manager.

To land Allen with the 53rd pick after trading back was a massive win. Allen will immediately start next to Akeem Davis-Gaither, and helps bridge the gap left behind by Zaire Franklin.

As for Haulcy, he'll fill in the void left by promising safety, Nick Cross, who found a new home in free agency with the Washington Commanders during free agency this year.

As for the rest of Indy's picks, they were to solidify more depth in key areas of the roster.

Jalen Farmer (guard), Bryce Boettcher (linebacker), George Gumbs, Jr. (defensive end), Caden Curry (defensive end), Seth McGowan (running back), and Deion Burks (wide receiver) all provide much-needed insurance.

However, three players from those aforementioned six stand out the most: Farmer, Boettcher, and Burks.

Sep 28, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Kentucky Wildcats offensive lineman Jalen Farmer (52) waits for the snap during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Farmer is an absolute powerhouse who will fill in nicely as Indy's OL6, and will pad the depth behind Quenton Nelson and Matt Goncalves.

Boettcher is a high-upside coverage specialist who joins Davis-Gaither, Allen, and Jaylon Carlies. Boettcher figures to start as a special teamer. However, don't be shocked if he eventually gets more defensive snaps.

Lastly, and arguably the biggest steal of Indy's draft, is the ultra-dynamic Burks. The former Oklahoma Sooner playmaker is an incredibly fast and deadly offensive threat.

OklahomaÃ•s Deion Burks (4) celebrates a reception next to Alabama's Justin Jefferson (10) in the first half of the College Football Playoff game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday Dec. 19, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Burks is a shorter receiver, but possesses immense speed and power for his frame. He also has returner experience and could compete for meaningful playing time.

Given that the receiver room needs another pass-catcher after Michael Pittman Jr. was traded, Burks has a golden opportunity.

Even if Indianapolis grabs a more established receiver in free agency, Burks still has immense allure in what he can accomplish in Shane Steichen's offense.

The Bottom Line

Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard speaks to the press in a pre-draft press conference Monday, April 21, 2025 at the Colts headquarters, the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | Kelly Wilkinson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Colts had the odds stacked against them without a first-rounder and so many roster holes to fill. Yet, it was accomplished.

Yes, the games must still be won, an AFC South championship needs to be obtained, and the playoffs must become a reality, but so far, Indianapolis looks to be on the right track to make that happen.

More is needed at wide receiver and defensive end, but those goals can be handled through what's remaining in free agency to give Indianapolis the best chance at success.

After an impressive draft performance, we'll see if Ballard can help put together the remaining pieces ahead of a massive 2026 campaign.

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