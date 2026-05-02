Colts Hidden Gem Linebacker Said to Have 'Best Value'

Linebacker was a position that the Indianapolis Colts needed to address in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Colts decided to start this by drafting CJ Allen with their first pick at the 53rd spot.

However, the Colts didn't stop there, as they'd address linebacker again just three picks later with the 135th pick by selecting Oregon's Bryce Boettcher. It wasn't the crown jewel selection that Allen was, but Boettcher has the tools to contribute.

In a piece detailing the best value picks for each NFL team, James Boyd selects Boettcher for the Colts and breaks down what the former Duck can bring to Indianapolis.

"He led the Big Ten with 136 tackles, including 5.5 tackles for loss and one sack in 2025.

The Colts were very thin at linebacker, even with the addition of second-round pick CJ Allen, so Boettcher offers much-needed insurance and depth. He projects as a backup with the chance to be a spot starter."

Oregon Ducks inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher, right, blocks Oregon State Beavers offensive lineman Van Wells as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Boettcher's four years at Oregon highlight a player who continued to improve, year after year. From 2022 and on, Boettcher did nothing but improve.

2022: 2 tackles

2023: 37 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, 1 fumble forced

2024: 94 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 1 fumble forced, 1 interception, 4 pass breakups

2025: 136 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, 2 fumbles forced, 1 interception, 6 pass breakups

Boettcher joins a linebacker room that now features Allen, Akeem Davis-Gaither, and Jaylon Carlies. Boettcher's strengths lie in pass coverage, which will be welcomed by Lou Anarumo with open arms.

While Boettcher isn't on track to start, as Boyd mentions, he's slated to be a backup with spot-starter prowess.

Even if the linebacker room remains intact throughout the 2026 season, Boettcher can still be deployed in specific sets by Anarumo, especially in pass coverage.

However, Boettcher isn't just a coverage linebacker; he can also provide even more to the Colts' defense. This argument is made clear when looking over his Pro Football Focus grades from the 2025 season.

77.4 overall

78.2 coverage

72.1 run defense

79.0 tackling

69.9 pass-rushing

10.0 percent missed tackle rate

12 quarterback pressures

Oregon LB Bryce Boettcher running over RBs in pass protection💥



Boettcher had a career best 4 QB hits & 12 pressures in 2025pic.twitter.com/303titbTKi — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 27, 2026

Boettcher is also a former baseball player, and was even drafted by the Houston Astros in 2024, but ultimately chose to pursue football.

This just further proves that Boettcher is an elite athlete who could have been a professional baseball player, but whose true love and passion lies with time on the gridiron.

Boettcher likely won't get thrown into meaningful defensive playing time at first. Instead, I expect him to be given a chance to shine by making an impact on special teams for Colts coordinator Brian Mason.

This isn't a bad thing, as former Colts Pro Bowl linebacker, Zaire Franklin, started his great tenure with Indianapolis by taking his lumps on special teams.

Boettcher has the talent, drive, and football IQ to become a serious contributor for Indianapolis down the road.

But, don't sleep on the possibility that he'll be eased into the defensive rotation as the 2026 season rolls out.

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