Colts Redeem Themselves With One of The Best 2026 Schedule Release Videos

The official 2026 NFL schedule was released on Thursday, and with it followed corresponding celebratory release videos from each of the 32 NFL teams, each meant to unveil their specific schedules in their own creative way.

This recent tradition has been established following the NFL's push to make releasing its regular-season schedule a legitimate event. Most who follow the league agree that this is a bit of overkill, with the league trying to see just how much they can get away with as they try to solidify themselves as the top dog of professional sports.

A byproduct of said push, however, has seen creative practices from teams leaguewide. Some teams take pride in their annual project, whereas others seemingly do the bare minimum, though it's always fun to see what teams cook up.

Notably, the Los Angeles Chargers have become the schedule release video's poster child. Churning out an impressively creative product year in and year out, the league has not only become used to them consistently resetting the standard, but they've come to expect it.

The Tennessee Titans have also established themselves as one of the better schedule release videos to look forward to, but the Indianapolis Colts are quickly becoming one of the top contributors alongside the two teams in question.

The Colts' creative team has been stepping it up each of the last few years, trying to outdo themselves from the year prior, and it's very evident.

Last season, the Colts infamously deleted their well-received Minecraft collaboration due to a joke that poked fun at then-Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill's arrest in 2024. While the Colts thought they went a step too far, or perhaps the NFL did and subsequently forced them to axe it altogether, the fanbase largely supported the creativity and saw the video's deletion as a negative.

On top of the insensitivity surrounding the joke about Hill, there was also a potential licensing issue with Microsoft regarding the usage of the Minecraft IP.

This year, however, the Colts strayed away from potential controversy and collaborated with another big-time IP. In an official collaboration with The Simpsons, the Colts unveiled their 2026 regular-season schedule gloriously.

This collaboration is generational in the sense that people of all ages can enjoy it. Whether it's someone who grew up with The Simpsons, or a child who's never seen the show, the collaboration works seamlessly.

The Colts clearly spent a lot of time and effort on this video, including numerous easter eggs and jokes throughout. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and his offensive line, headlined by Bernhard Raimann, Quenton Nelson, Tanor Bortolini, and Matt Goncalves, were all Simpson-ified at various points, adding to the fun that the scattered jokes about their opponents provided throughout.

Although the NFL is struggling to turn the schedule release into a worthwhile event that people get genuinely excited for, at least the subsequent release videos from the teams are enjoyable. Not often are clubs provided an opportunity to be as creative as possible (except for you, Arizona Cardinals), and it's cool to see the Colts doing what they can to be viewed as one of the more relevant social media teams.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter