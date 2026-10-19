Colts Reportedly Reach Out to Peyton Manning About GM Opening

The Indianapolis Colts could be looking to a franchise legend to help lead the organization into its next chapter.

Following the firing of general manager Chris Ballard on Monday, a report on The Dan Patrick Show says Indianapolis will contact former quarterback Peyton Manning as it searches for a replacement. The conversation would reportedly go beyond seeking recommendations and explore whether Manning himself is interested in the job, potentially with ownership interest involved.

“The Colts first call will be/has been to Peyton Manning,” Patrick said, reading a message from a league source. “The call will not only get names/suggestions, it will explore whether or not Peyton is interested in being a GM for Colts.”

"The Colts' first call will be/has been to Peyton Manning." — DP shares what his source has told him. pic.twitter.com/MgTbuJIxhW — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) October 19, 2026

The report has not been independently confirmed, and it remains unclear whether Manning has been contacted or would consider the position.

The Report

Indianapolis began its search for a new general manager Monday after dismissing Ballard following a 26-20 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Owner and CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon said the Colts would conduct a thorough search for the right leader and emphasized that making the change during the season allowed the organization to begin immediately.

We have relieved Chris Ballard of his duties as General Manager. pic.twitter.com/BleD6bfTsG — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 19, 2026

According to the report, a conversation with Manning would serve two purposes: identifying potential candidates and determining whether he might want the job himself.

However, the report does not establish that Manning has agreed to interview, expressed interest or received a formal offer.

What Makes Peyton Manning an Intriguing Candidate

Manning spent 14 seasons in Indianapolis, leading the Colts to two Super Bowl appearances and a victory in Super Bowl XLI. He also won four NFL MVP awards with the franchise and became one of the most recognizable figures in team history.

His football knowledge and understanding of the organization could be valuable as Indianapolis looks to return to contention. Especially considering he lead the team through the most dominant era in its history.

But playing quarterback and running an NFL front office require different skill sets. A general manager must evaluate talent, manage the salary cap and oversee the personnel operation for the long term.

Manning's playing career alone does not establish that he can handle those responsibilities. Whether he would want the job and how the Colts would structure a potential role remain open questions.

Has Manning Been Linked to the Job Before?

Manning's name surfaced during Indianapolis' previous general manager search in 2017, when the Colts fired Ryan Grigson. Then-owner Jim Irsay acknowledged speaking with Manning but said there had been no serious negotiations for him to become general manager. Irsay did leave open the possibility of Manning eventually taking a role with the organization.

The Colts hired Ballard instead.

Indianapolis Colts owner Kalen Jackson talks with Peyton Manning on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, ahead of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nearly a decade later, they are again searching for a leader who can address roster construction, the quarterback situation and the franchise's long-term direction.

Manning's involvement could range from recommending candidates to pursuing a leadership role himself, but the current report does not establish which possibility is being considered most seriously.

Should the Colts Hire Peyton Manning?

The Colts should explore bringing Manning back, but they do not necessarily need to make him general manager. Indianapolis could consider a structure similar to the Atlanta Falcons' approach with Matt Ryan, who became president of football in January, with the head coach and general manager reporting to him.

Oct 11, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A similar role could give Manning a meaningful voice in the team's direction while leaving day-to-day personnel decisions to experienced football executives. His knowledge of the Colts and stature within the organization could help restore confidence, but his reputation should not outweigh the qualifications needed to build a winning roster.

Manning's judgment should also be evaluated like anyone else's. He vouched for Adam Gase during his head coaching searches, and Gase went 32-48 over five seasons as a head coach, reaching the playoffs once.

If Manning wants a leadership role, Indianapolis could consider making him president of football and placing a qualified general manager and personnel staff beneath him. Assistant general manager Ed Dodds, currently overseeing the personnel department on an interim basis, should be considered, though the Colts should also conduct a serious external search.

The Matt Ryan model offers a potential middle ground: bring in a franchise legend to help shape the organization's direction while experienced executives handle roster construction. Any potential ownership stake would need to be evaluated separately.

Manning's return would be an intriguing story, but the Colts' priority must be finding the right leadership structure, not simply the most appealing name.