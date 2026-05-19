The Indianapolis Colts have plenty of intriguing games as part of their 17-game slate for the 2026 NFL season.

However, one game stands out for The Athletic's James Boyd: Week 2, when Indianapolis visits the dreaded Arrowhead Stadium to face off against Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and the Kansas City Chiefs.

"This year’s matchup with the Chiefs is a chance for Indianapolis to make an early-season statement and prove that its 8-2 start last year wasn’t a fluke.

If Jones is healthy and outplays two-time league MVP Patrick Mahomes, who is currently rehabbing from a torn left ACL, he would certainly garner league-wide recognition."

This matchup will be on Sunday Night Football as a primetime clash. Indy's other primetime game is in Week 11 against the Houston Texans for Thursday Night Football.

Last year, Indianapolis returned from their bye week after starting a blistering 8-2, appearing as the most deadly team in the league.

However, while Lou Anarumo's defense played great against Mahomes and Co., the Colts ultimately dropped the game in overtime, 23-20.

While it can't be used as the sole reason Indianapolis dropped this road matchup last year, Daniel Jones was playing on a fractured fibula. This limited his ability to scramble, navigate the pocket, and put zip into his passes.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) runs against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

As Boyd points out, if Jones can be ready after rehabbing his torn Achilles injury, he'll have the best chance to out-duel Mahomes and give Indianapolis momentum.

This will hopefully put them at a 2-0 start if they can defeat the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1.

In the clash with Kansas City last year, Mahomes struggled against Anarumo's defense. This is nothing new, as Mahomes has never played his best against the veteran defensive coordinator.

Mahomes finished with 29/46 passes completed for 352 passing yards, one interception, and no touchdowns. As for Jones, he concluded with 19/31 completions for 181 yards and two touchdowns.

However, it wasn't the quarterbacks who stole the show. Rather, it was Indy's second-year defensive end and former 15th-overall pick, Laiatu Latu.

Latu was all over Mahomes, creating constant pressure and recording 0.5 sacks, along with five tackles, a pass breakup, and two QB hits to keep Mahomes uncomfortable.

While those are good metrics, nothing tops what Latu did on the Chiefs' second play of the game.

With the end zone to Kansas City's back, Latu batted Mahomes' pass in the air, turned around, and intercepted the pass, nearly scoring in the process.

Laiatu Latu on the Chiefs 2nd offensive play 😳



✅ Deflection

✅ INT



(via: @NFL)pic.twitter.com/KukFqQbT3L — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) November 23, 2025

Latu finished his 2025 campaign with three interceptions, which is unheard of for a defensive end.

The former UCLA Bruin will need to have a similar or better performance in this matchup on Sunday Night Football to be part of the Herculean effort it will take to win at Arrowhead.

It will be interesting to see how Shane Steichen and Anarumo approach this matchup.

The Chiefs aren't just a good offensive team; they have arguably the league's best defensive mind in Steve Spagnuolo, which always gives Kansas City a chance to ruin opposing teams' offensive game plans.

Jones and Mahomes are also returning from season-ending injuries that derailed their teams' momentum, which led to missed playoff opportunities.

It's only the second game of the year, but if the Colts can secure a victory in Week 2, it will be a massive road victory that could give Indianapolis confidence to handle the difficult early part of their 2026 schedule.

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