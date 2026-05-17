The Indianapolis Colts' 2026 schedule is official, and while this is one of the easier schedules when considering all 17 games, there are some tough matchups for Shane Steichen's crew to take on.

Specifically, there is a trio of road matchups that stick out prominently where Indy's mettle will be tested to the highest degree.

Without delay, let's dive into what those matchups are.

Week 2: at Kansas City Chiefs

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) checks the defends prior to the snap during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Last year, Indianapolis took to the road to face the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. This is one of the hardest stadiums to win at in the NFL, but Indianapolis did quite well despite the loss.

Indianapolis kept the Chiefs' offense in a bottle, forcing Patrick Mahomes into an interception with no touchdowns. To limit Mahomes in this way will be vital to the Colts rebounding against the Chiefs this year.

Laiatu Latu had a big game, recording a half sack, five tackles, a QB hit, a pass breakup, and a fantastic interception.

Few humans can say they’ve picked off Patrick Mahomes… Laiatu Latu is one of them pic.twitter.com/iHLSO6mnPp — Green Light with Chris Long (@greenlight) May 13, 2026

It's a difficult situation to go from hosting the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 to traveling to Kansas City in Week 2 to battle in one of the most hostile environments in football.

Sauce Gardner and Charvarius Ward will also be big factors in keeping Mahomes guessing in the pocket while the pass-rush gets to him. Latu will also need another great performance to ensure Indianapolis can get the W.

Mahomes and the Chiefs are poised to bounce back after a less-than-ideal 2025 season, and they'll look to do whatever possible to use home-field advantage against the Colts in Week 2.

Week 8: at Jacksonville Jaguars

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs against Indianapolis Colts linebacker Germaine Pratt (53) during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Yes, this will be another attempt for Indianapolis to try and break the over decade-long curse of winning on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Last year, Daniel Jones tore his Achilles against Jacksonville at EverBank Stadium, but even before that, the Jaguars had the edge on Indianapolis.

Throughout the years, Trevor Lawrence has essentially had his way with this Colts defense, so that will be the focus, similar to the Chiefs' entry.

Latu and the defensive line must create pressure to force Lawrence into uncomfortable situations. However, it won't be easy, as Lawrence has usually operated with quick throws to negate Indy's pass-rush.

This will be critical, or Indianapolis can expect Jakobi Meyers to haul in plenty of short passes, which opens up everything else for Brian Thomas Jr. and Parker Washington.

Perhaps this is the year the Colts finally win in Jacksonville, but that remains to be seen.

Week 14: at Philadelphia Eagles

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) passes the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

It's never easy to navigate the loud crowd at Lincoln Financial Field to earn a victory against the Philadelphia Eagles, but the Colts will have to do just that in Week 14, coming off their bye week.

The Colts will have to contend on the road with an Eagles team that is stacked on both sides of the football.

Indy's defensive front will have their hands full with a bruising Eagles offensive line that steadily protects Jalen Hurts and opens up a lot of opportunities for Saquon Barkley.

DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart will be paramount in limiting the impact of these two stars. But so will Charvarius Ward and Sauce Gardner, who must contend with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Also, the Eagles added Makai Lemon, which will put added pressure on nickel cornerback, Justin Walley.

As for the defense, Jones will have his hands full with a brutalizing defensive front led by Jalen Carter. For the Colts to win this one, it will be important to get a steady ground game going with Taylor.

Steichen knows this Eagles team well from his time as the offensive coordinator, but head coach Nick Sirianni is also privy to what Steichen likes to call.

Indianapolis will have to put up a near-perfect performance on both sides of the ball to win this one in Philly.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter