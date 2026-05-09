Colts Rookies Talk About Their First Day on the Job

The Indianapolis Colts added eight new rookies to the mix via the 2026 NFL Draft. After giving all parties involved some time to process this transition, the Colts kicked off their rookie minicamp yesterday, on Friday, May 8th, and will wrap up later today.

This two-day event is more or less a glorified orientation of sorts. It's a brief introduction to life as a professional football player, but it's also a period where undrafted free agents, as well as those trying out, are brought in as rosters are sorted out.

While we have covered the Colts' 2026 draft class in its entirety -- the eight drafted selections and their jersey numbers, the twelve signed undrafted free agents, and the group of tryout invitees -- this article will feature quotes from three draft picks who shared what their first day on the job was like.

From initial impressions to questions about the future and the past, these Colts' rookies answer it all.

Linebacker CJ Allen

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (LB01) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Georgia's CJ Allen was the Colts' first pick of their 2026 draft haul. He naturally has the highest expectations of his fellow draftees, but it wasn't until he walked into the Colts' facility that the reality began to set in.

“It was a surreal feeling. You dream of it as a kid. You see it on TV and social media and whatnot and now you’re finally here. It’s time. You open that door, walk in and it’s time," Allen said.

The Colts' immediate Zaire Franklin replacement has big shoes to fill as a rookie, but he's confident in his ability to make a seamless transition to the next level, thanks to years as an SEC green dot.

“It’s definitely a good playbook. I think just coming from Georgia, it kind of prepared me a lot for this playbook," Allen made an example of how his experience in college has prepared him for the next level. "At the end of the day, it’s still football. I think the biggest thing is just getting down terminology and the little twists here and there.”

The Colts' linebackers coach, James Bettcher, advocated for Allen heavily throughout the pre-draft process, and now he's got his services at his disposal. Allen acknowledged that this instills trust and confidence in the player, but made sure to explain that there's no comfort level added.

“You’re never going to get comfortable. I would just say it makes you want to go harder when a guy believes in you or vouches for you. It makes you want to stand on the table for him and go harder for him.”

Safety A.J. Haulcy

Nov 8, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; LSU safety A.J. Haulcy (13) walks the field before the game with Alabama at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

The newest defensive back added to the Colts' backend, safety A.J. Haulcy has a strong chance to earn the opening at strong safety after being drafted in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft (78th overall).

Haulcy transferred on multiple occasions throughout his college career, but he notably moved up in competition each step of the way. He used that personal experience as an example for why the Colts' initial installment of the defensive playbook wasn't overwhelming.

“I feel like when I first saw the playbook it was a lot of plays, but it was nothing that I haven’t done before coming just from playing for five different DCs," Haulcy explained. "It was for sure something I could see myself inserting in and fitting really well into. So, I was happy when I really saw it for sure.”

Haulcy is an intriguing prospect, not just because he produced at each stop in his college career, but because he is a natural playmaker who sports top-tier ball skills.

“Yes sir. I’ve always been the guy that just loved taking the ball away just from my little league days on to my middle school on to my high school days and then obviously on to college days. So, that’s just something just that my instinct just kicks in naturally and wherever the ball at, that’s where I try to be.”

The rookie safety views his talents as instincts that he's since strengthened over the years. Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is likely most excited to get a defensive back with this much versatility to the mix.

Defensive End Caden Curry

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State defensive lineman Caden Curry (DL35) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cadden Curry joined Jaylahn Tuimoloau as the second consecutive Ohio State defensive drafted by Colts general manager Chris Ballard, with the latter going in the second round of last year's draft.

Unlike Tuimoloau, Curry is from the immediate Indianapolis area, hailing from the town just south of where the Colts play, in Greenwood, IN. As a fan of Peyton Manning's Colts growing up, Curry is excited to represent his hometown's team.

“Yeah, just happy to be back home. It’s a surreal moment to be able to play for your hometown team," Curry admitted. "Honestly just ready to get to work. I mean, such great guys in this building and such a good rookie class I’m with. Just happy to be with them and just happy to be here.”

Although it's a surreal opportunity, Curry understands that his coincidence is nothing more than an added bonus as he's focused on his job now.

“I mean, I feel like I’m kind of taking it as the mindset of it’s a job," Curry explained. "Anywhere I went across the country, it’s the same kind of mindset when I go in there, and I’ve got to do my job and I’ve got to make it and just have the same mindset and keep working every day.”

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