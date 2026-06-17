3 Burning Questions for Colts Running Backs Before 2026 Season

The Indianapolis Colts have completed their offseason program and are now off for the summer break. The next time we will see the team together will be at Grand Park Sports Complex when they begin training camp at the end of July.

While training camp is still a few weeks away, the anticipation for the 2026 season is already building. The Colts have high hopes for the year as they look to break their AFC South championship and playoff droughts.

But before they can accomplish any of those goals, Indy has plenty of questions to answer once players take the field. This series on Indianapolis Colts on SI will highlight three burning questions for each position group as the Colts head into a pivotal 2026 season.

Next up, the running back position, where the Colts are led by a Pro Bowler but have unproven options behind him.

Can Jonathan Taylor Keep Up the High Workload?

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) takes a short pass downfield Wednesday, June 10, 2026, during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jonathan Taylor has been the definition of a bell cow back for the Colts. He led the NFL in carries and touchdowns in 2025, surpassing 300 carries in a season for the third time in his career as Indy ran its offense through #28.

The number of touches Taylor receives leads to a lot of punishment, In order to handle the workload, Taylor has to care for his body meticulously. The veteran places a premium on recovery to keep himself as fresh as possible throughout the season.

"It's just how you prepare," Taylor explained. "I mean, like ever since college, it's preparing for the type of workload you're going to have, whether it's more, whether it's less, but then it's also finding – you guys know, I'm big on recovery. And it starts immediately after the game, but also in the offseason, you’ve got to find that good balance of restoring the body and then knowing how to pace yourself in order to build your body back up."

The Colts will likely need to lean on Taylor once again this season as the running back heads into a contract year. That will be especially true to begin the season as Daniel Jones comes back from a torn Achilles.

However, the hits Taylor takes add up over time. The Colts would also like to keep Taylor fresh throughout the season, especially into December and January. While Taylor is still expected to be the bell cow, managing his workload over the course of the season could be key for Indy's success.

Will DJ Giddens Find a Consistent Role?

Indianapolis Colts running back DJ Giddens (21) participates in a drill during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

When the Colts took DJ Giddens in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, many assumed he would take over the RB2 role and provide some relief for Taylor. Instead, Giddens hardly saw the field as a rookie.

The Colts ended up using Ameer Abdullah as the primary backup to Taylor, with Tyler Goodson serving as the third-down back. Giddens was relegated to a healthy scratch for multiple contests due to inadequate pass protection and not playing a role on special teams.

Now, Abdullah and Goodson are gone, and Giddens has every opportunity to seize the backup role behind Taylor. Giddens flashed in minicamp with multiple breakaway runs in 11-on-11 periods. While Indy has yet to be in pads, head coach Shane Steichen has noticed that Giddens looks more comfortable so far in Year 2.

"I think there's growth," Steichen admitted about Giddens. "I think understanding the system going into Year 2 is a part of it, and I think we'll see a lot of the growth going into training camp when the pads come on. Because it is hard to look at running backs with no pads on, but you can still see a little bit of the vision in the cuts and stuff, but the physicality when the pads come on is going to be a big deal.”

The pressure is on for Giddens to show his potential. If not, there's another running back waiting to take advantage.

Can Seth McGowan Become RB2?

Indianapolis Colts running back Seth McGowan (20) participates in a drill during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

The Colts did not address the running back position this offseason until the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft. That's where Seth McGowan comes in.

After a tumultuous college career littered with off-the-field issues early, McGowan comes to the Colts determined to make the most of his opportunity. He brings a different style to Indy's running back room as a bigger, more physical runner.

McGowan showed off his physicality throughout minicamp. Just as Giddens had a few breakaway runs, McGowan did as well, showing decisive cuts between the tackles and proving he is not afraid of contact.

What will ultimately decide the RB2 battle is who can be relied on to provide solid pass protection for Jones. Pass blocking is not a strength of Taylor's, and the Colts need someone who can step in and take on a blitzing linebacker.

If McGowan can prove he can hold his own in that regard, the seventh-rounder may receive a bigger role than initially thought.

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