WESTFIELD, IN -- The Indianapolis Colts are so back.

The Colts have officially kicked off training camp at Spotlight Grand Park Sports Park in Westfield, IN, ahead of the 2026 regular season.

While this first week of practice will feature no pads or physical work, it's still an important first look at the current Colts roster.

With that being said, follow along as I break down everything I saw from the Colts' first 2026 training camp practice.

Daniel Jones's Return to 11-on-11

Jun 9, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) participates in a drill during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colts' starting quarterback has made great strides in his Achilles rehab throughout the offseason, becoming a full 7-on-7 participant back in veteran minicamp, but it wasn't until the first training camp practice that he logged his first session of 11-on-11 work.

It was promising to see Jones back in the mix during said 7-on-7 sessions back in the spring, but with no pass rush and a scrambling restriction put on him, it was difficult to gauge just how strong he was.

Daniel Jones was fully cleared ahead of the Colts' first training camp practice, and his first bit of 11-on-11 work suggested that a return to form may be in order after all.

Jones was nearly operating as if never tore his Achilles, getting to his dropback and rolling out with ease.

Outside of a lone overthrow late in practice, Jones was constantly hitting his intended receivers in stride, and even took off on his first scramble since the injury.

Returning from an Achilles tear is already a tall task, but coming back at full speed is almost unheard of.

Modern science appears to be quickly improving, and couple that with Jones's impressive offseason rehab regimen, channeling the 2025 version of himself looks to be a possibility.

Current WR Room Confirms Tyler Warren Destined for High Volume

Jun 9, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) catches a pass during a drill during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colts entered training camp without WR1 Alec Pierce after they placed him on the active Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List.

Fourth-year wide receiver Josh Downs and second-year tight end Tyler Warren are expected to be the top options until Pierce returns, but the current starting wide receiver group provided a hypothetical look at what the room will look like if Pierce or Downs goes down at any point this season.

Ashton Dulin continued his strong offseason as the leader of the team's opening at WR3, hauling in multiple strong receptions from Daniel Jones, but the rotation of him, newcomer Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, and Laquon Treadwell remains an uninspired group.

General manager Chris Ballard kicked off training camp festivities by admitting the Colts will be in the market for another veteran wide receiver, and Keenan Allen immediately comes to mind.

Deebo Samuel and Stefon Diggs are intriguing options as well, but Allen's familiarity with Shane Steichen's offenses suggests that he'd be the perfect fit for what's left.

As a result, tight end Tyler Warren is poised to continue his early-career trajectory as one of the Colts' top receiving options.

He and Daniel Jones kicked off 11-on-11 play with a seamless chunk connection up the seam, and this should serve as a sneak peek of what's to come in 2026.

Warren was fifth in the league in receiving yards (817) among all NFL tight ends and led the team in targets (112) as a rookie, but that output should only increase with Michael Pittman Jr. now in Pittsburgh.

Laiatu Latu's Refined Get-Off

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (97) works through a drill Monday, July 28, 2025, during training camp held at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Indianapolis Colts are betting on Laiatu Latu to fully emerge as one of the league's top pass rushers off the edge in his third season, and their first training camp practice was a nice start to turning those dreams into reality.

Latu is fresh off an impressive second-year showing that included 8.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and 3 interceptions, but the young edge defender was not satisfied entering the offseason.

To kick off training camp, Latu detailed his plans on how he'll become one of the NFL's most feared rushers, and I got an up-close look at his refined craft.

Latu's been looking to improve his get-off rate off the edge after spending a year acclimating to defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's scheme.

#Colts DE Laiatu Latu said he’s focused on refining his get-off ability after spending a year acclimating to DC Lou Anarumo’s defense.



“There’s times where I was definitely late getting off the ball, so that’s a big part of my game I’m trying to get better at.”



🎥: @Colts https://t.co/nwK34BrZbD pic.twitter.com/9DxMNe9VHn — Noah Compton (@nerlens_) July 29, 2026

In his first practice of 2026 training camp, Latu intrigued with his individual work, and then doubled down with an impressive stretch of reps against starting right tackle Jalen Travis in 11-on-11 play.

There's a long way to go before we can deem Latu as the legitimate pass rusher that most believe he'll become, but today was a promising start to such a campaign.

Day-One Starters at Top Positions Battles

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Arden Key (98) practices during the team’s minicamp Thursday, June 11, 2026, at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Like every team in the NFL, the Indianapolis Colts entered training camp with a handful of important position battles to monitor.

Their first practice didn't provide much to takeaway from as far as projected impact goes, but it was an especially important first-look at who is starting at these spots from the jump.

Below are the position battles in question, a shortlist that features their day-one starters.

Defensive End: Arden Key over Jaylahn Tuimoloau

Linebacker (LB2): Akeem Davis-Gaither over Bryce Boettcher

Wide Receiver (WR3): Ashton Dulin over Laquon Treadwell and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

Strong Safety: Hunter Wohler over A.J. Haulcy

Running back (RB2): DJ Giddens over Seth McGowan

There is bound to be more of a rotation at these spots as training camp progresses, but if the regular season were to begin tomorrow, these are the Colts' starters.

Other Notes:

Kick Returners: wide receiver Ashton Dulin and running back DJ Giddens were the primary returners in the team's first kick return period, with wide receiver Anthony Gould and rookie running back Seth McGowan serving as the second team.

Starting CB Duo Meets Expected Hype: the star outside cornerback duo of Sauce Gardner and Charvarius Ward Sr. were lockdown in coverage throughout both 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 play. A big reason for this is due to the Colts' uninspired wide receiver options to kick off training camp, but it's still an important beginning for the duo to gain some confidence at a position that requires it.

Running back Receiving Reps: There were only two notable pass-catching opportunities that I can recall, one that saw star running back Jonathan Taylor lose veteran linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither on a wheel route up the sideline for a huge gain, whereas the other saw second-year running back DJ Giddens drop an easy swing pass from quarterback Riley Leonard.

DeForest Buckner's Usage: Buckner was only recently cleared to return from his scary neck injury after sitting out in the spring, but he still was full-go in individual work and looked like his usual self during those reps. When the team broke for 11-on-11 play, however, newcomer Colby Wooden served as the starter alongside longtime defensive tackle Grover Stewart.

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