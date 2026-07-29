Colts Star RB Jonathan Taylor Sends Clear Message About Colts Future

The Indianapolis Colts opened training camp with veteran RB Jonathan Taylor’s future once again hanging over the organization.

Three years after Jonathan Taylor’s contract dispute dominated Indianapolis Colts training camp, the circumstances surrounding his future look considerably different.

Taylor entered camp Wednesday in the final year of his deal, but there was no holdout, no prolonged absence and no immediate sign of another standoff. The three-time Pro Bowler participated fully and later said he has faith the two sides will reach an agreement.

Taylor Practices While Other Star Running Backs Hold In

Nov 9, 2025; Berlin, Germany; Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross (20) greets Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) after the NFL Berlin Game at Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Taylor joined his teammates on the field at Grand Park, two other prominent running backs took a different approach to their contract situations.

Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs and Atlanta Falcons RB Bijan Robinson began training camp by holding in as they seek new contracts. Both players reported to their respective teams but did not participate in practice Wednesday.

Taylor, meanwhile, was a full participant during the Colts' first practice.

His participation matched the expectation Colts GM Chris Ballard set during his Tuesday press conference. Ballard said Taylor was in a good place and pushed back against the idea that the Colts were headed toward a repeat of their contract dispute from 2023.

“All these people look at the past, thinking it’s gonna happen again, nah,” Ballard said.

Taylor ultimately received a three-year, $42 million extension during the 2023 season. He is now entering the final year of that agreement and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent following his 2026 campaign.

The 27-year-old is coming off another dominant season. Taylor rushed for 1,585 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2025 while adding 46 receptions for 378 yards and two receiving scores.

Taylor Believes a New Deal Will Get Done

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; IIndianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) and cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) warm up before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taylor also provided an encouraging update after Wednesday’s practice.

Taylor said the two sides have had “some good conversations” and that he has faith they will eventually get a deal done.

“Yeah, I have faith. I mean, there've been some good conversations and I have faith between my agent and front office," Taylor explained about his contract with the team thus far. "I have faith that things are moving in the right direction.”

Taylor stated earlier this offseason that he would “love to be a Colt for life," and reiterated the same sentiment after practice today.

His decision to practice, combined with his latest comments, indicates the relationship between the two sides is in a much healthier position than it was three years ago.

Still, Taylor’s future will remain one of the Colts’ biggest storylines until a new contract is signed.

If the Colts suffer a brutal start and Taylor remains unsigned, he could also become a potential trade-deadline candidate. A contender looking for an offensive difference-maker could show interest, especially if Indianapolis begins looking toward the future.

For now, Taylor is practicing and publicly expressing confidence in the organization.

That alone makes this contract situation much different from the last one.

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