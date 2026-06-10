Colts Franchise Cornerstones Discuss Contract Goals During Minicamp

The Indianapolis Colts' regime is not just in win-now mode, they're entering a truly make-or-break season after years of disappointment.

This offseason has seen its biggest exodus of longtime contributors across general manager Chris Ballard's nine-year tenure, including the likes of cornerback Kenny Moore II, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., linebacker Zaire Franklin, and right tackle Braden Smith.

NFL teams part ways with some of their longest-tenured players every offseason, but the Ballard era had become one known for 'liking their guys.' Instead of switching things up, even on a micro level, the Colts instead have typically ran back its roster of core players, but this time around, they've chosen to only retain their undisputed best.

With the way their financials are set up for the upcoming season, the Colts can make a clean break from this regime and start anew entirely during the 2027 offseason. General manager Chris Ballard is entering the last year of his contract, as are many of the Colts' top players from this era, including those who went elsewhere earlier this offseason.

Smith walked in free agency as an unrestricted free agent, but the remaining trio of Michael Pittman Jr., Kenny Moore II, and Zaire Franklin all had one year left on their deals entering the offseason, which further showcases just how strategic the Colts were in leaving the 2026 season for their last hurrah.

The Colts' three top players on the roster -- defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, guard Quenton Nelson, and running back Jonathan Taylor -- all have a Top 5 cap hit for the upcoming season, with each set to hit free agency in 2027.

Indianapolis just wrapped its second of three practices on Wednesday for their mandatory minicamp, where Taylor and Nelson addressed their contracts in question. Buckner's the only one of the bunch returning from a major injury, so his media availability has been focused on his health as his future in football remains up in the air after dealing with a brutal neck injury.

With that said, let's take a look at what Jonathan Taylor and Quenton Nelson, the heartbeat of the Colts' rushing attack, had to say about their looming contract talks.

Jonathan Taylor

Jun 9, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) participates in a drill during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Unlike the infamous 2023 dispute, Jonathan Taylor will not be holding out from the team as he looks for a new deal.

Said public contract dispute coincided with an ongoing ankle injury and rehab process, which ultimately muddied the waters and resulted in Taylor missing the first four games of the regular season as he started the year on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List. Eventually, the Colts and Taylor found common ground as he was signed to a 3-year, $42 million extension.

Fast forward to the 2026 offseason and Taylor is right back where he started, except this time he's not dealing with an ongoing injury, there's not a new era of coaching being ushered in, and he's three years older.

Taylor is 27 years old this time around, and his $15.56 million cap hit is the highest among all NFL running backs for the 2026-27 season.

Because he's a running back who is not getting any younger, Taylor is eager to sign an extension with the Colts before the regular season arrives, and says he wants to remain in Indianapolis.

“Oh, I’d definitely love to be a Colt for life. I think I’ve already expressed that to them throughout the years," Taylor said of his interest in getting a contract signed before the regular seasona arrives.

"Just from college coming here – you grow up in college a little bit to a young man and then now, growing into an adult, this is like a third home of mine. So, I’ve definitely expressed that and hopefully they feel the same because this is a special place. Not every building is like this, and I’ve heard some stories now, especially from guys coming from other places, and it’s not like this everywhere.”

Quenton Nelson

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) warms up before a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

After Braden Smith walked in free agency earlier this offseason, Quenton Nelson became the last man standing when it comes to longtime starting offensive linemen in the Ballard era.

The Colts' mainstay guard has been the heart and soul of the offense since he was drafted sixth overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, and is now looking for his third contract from the team.

Nelson's first contract extension came ahead of the 2022 regular season, a 4-year, $80 million deal that made him the highest-paid guard in NFL history at the time.

Entering his ninth season with the Colts, Nelson is 30 years old and his $24.2 million cap hit for the 2026-27 season is the 4th-highest number among guards leaguewide.

In typical Quenton Nelson fashion, he deferred contract talks to his agent and those in the building who are responsible for dealing with such business, as his business is strictly reserved for the gridiron.

You know, it's really out of my control. That's with the people in this building and my agent," Nelson explained his involvement in extension talks. "Worrying about it or thinking about it isn't going to help me accomplish any of my goals. So, I leave that to them. I'm just here. I'm all ball."

“Man, I'm extremely blessed to be in the NFL and be playing for the Colts. I don't take it for granted, and I just want to win. That's what it comes down to. You have these goals since you were a rookie, since you got into the league of like winning a Super Bowl, of winning the AFC South, and that's it. The goal hasn't changed. The approach over the years has changed as you grow up and you learn things, but that's what motivates me. Winning, and doing my best for my teammates and for all the people in the building who believe in me.”

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