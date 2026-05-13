Colts Schedule Release Leaks: Confirmed Opponents and Dates

The NFL is set to release the 2026 regular-season schedule tomorrow, on Thursday, May 14th, at 8 PM EST on NFL Network. The Indianapolis Colts already know who their 2026 opponents will be, yet the order in which they'll face them is still to be determined.

However, as leaks are happening across the league heading into tomorrow evening, we will track them here, with an all-encompassing tracker set to drop tomorrow morning.

We found out earlier today that the Colts are set to return to London, United Kingdom, but the rest of the regular-season schedule remains undetermined.

Week 4: Indianapolis Colts versus Washington Commanders

Oct 30, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) calls the play before he scores the game winning touchdown in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The NFL announced its international slate of games earlier this morning, a nine-game slate that features the Colts traveling across the pond to take on the Washington Commanders in Week 4 on October 4th, 2026.

This makes three international trips for the Colts in four seasons, with wins against the New England Patriots in 2023 (Frankfurt, Germany) and Atlanta Falcons in 2025 (Berlin, Germany) preceding this trip back to London.

The Colts last played in London in 2016, a lively divisional matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars that went to wire, but ultimately fell in the Jags' favor 30-26. That game was played at Wembley Stadium, whereas this upcoming matchup against the Commanders will be played at Tottenham Stadium.

Indianapolis has not beaten Washington since they re-branded from the Redskins to the Commanders ahead of the 2022-23 season. Prior to their matchup in 2022, a game that Washington won 17-16, the Colts had won four straight. Said matchup featured quarterbacks Sam Ehlinger and Taylor Heinicke, whereas this rematch will feature Daniel Jones and Jayden Daniels.

The Colts have won both of their international matchups in the 2020s, each of which featured running back Jonathan Taylor leading the way. Even if Daniel Jones is fully healthy by the time Indianapolis goes wheels up for Europe, leaning on Taylor may just be the best course of action for leaving with a win. After all, history suggests that jet lag does not affect the talented running back.

Unlike last year's trip across the pond, the Colts' international matchup in 2026 will technically be an away matchup, making the rest of their 16-game schedule a quick trip to the past: a schedule that include eight home and away games each. Here's a quick look at the Colts' opponents in question:

Home Opponents

Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Cincinnati Bengals

Miami Dolphins

Baltimore Ravens

Away Opponents

Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars

Minnesota Vikings

Kansas City Chiefs

Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland Browns

Washington Commanders (London, UK)

Philadelphia Eagles

Strength of Schedule

The Colts' strength of schedule for the 2026-27 regular season is eerily similar to theirs from a season ago.

Indianapolis had the 8th-easiest regular-season schedule heading in 2025, a frontloaded schedule that the Colts took advantage of, at least early on. Their opponents presented a collective .464 win percentage, which is almost identical to Indy's strength of schedule (.465 -- tied with Atlanta) for the upcoming season, but is viewed as even easier this time around, as it's the NFL's 4th-easiest schedule overall.

A big reason for this consistently 'easy' schedule is that the Colts reside in the AFC South, one of the NFL's weakest divisions on a per-year basis. This not only gives the Colts a slate of six games to look forward to, but reminds them that winning the AFC South is no longer an option that they haven't achieved in a decade; it's necessary if this regime wants to right the ship.

The Colts have a great opportunity to take advantage of their relatively easy schedule, even if said off-season projections don't always predict a team's rise or fall from what they present before the regular season kicks off. This time, however, they must finish the season on a high note, regardless of how difficult their latter half of the season is, nor how injured they may end up.

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