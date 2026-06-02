Colts' Tyler Warren Poised to Take The Next Step in His Development

The Indianapolis Colts are entering a must-win season in 2026, and a major factor in their fate will be whether they can replicate their early-season success from a season ago.

Not only are they banking on starting quarterback Daniel Jones's return to form from his Achilles tear sustained in Week 14 of last season, but the Colts' passing attack will be down another set of hands after Indianapolis traded longtime top target-getter Michael Pittman Jr. earlier this offseason.

So, on top of needing Daniel Jones to return from injury as the same player he was in 2025, the Colts' remaining pass-catching trio of Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, and Tyler Warren will have their hands full.

The Colts' 2026 offense will need to replicate the historic efficiency they showcased with a healthy Daniel Jones at the helm, and a balanced rushing and passing attack will need to be in order if they want to achieve sustained success.

The one player who will be most called upon to continue what they started will be second-year tight end Tyler Warren.

Drafted 14th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, Warren's day-one readiness, paired with his veteran tendencies, made for an impressive rookie campaign that proved he will be part of Indy's plans for the foreseeable future.

Warren caught 76 balls for 817 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns and added a rushing score in his rookie season, proving that he's a lethal threat through the air, but Warren also showcased advanced blocking chops in his first season.

Tight ends often have some of the more difficult transitions to the NFL, mainly due to a lack of play strength and/or technique specifically as a blocker, but Warren proved that he's much farther along as both a block and passcatcher than most of his fellow tight ends are to begin their career.

This promising start showed that the young tight end is destined for a fruitful NFL career, but head coach Shane Steichen is most concerned that he continues taking his development step by step, as there's no rush to unlock any part of Warren's game.

“I think just little things. Obviously, going into Year Two, working on his body and just getting into great physical shape, and coming in and out of breaks. He's made some good plays out here in practice in seven-on-seven, some team situations. So, looking for the next steps in his development as well this year," Steichen said of Tyler Warren's development throughout OTAs thus far.

As alluded to, Warren's workload through the air will inevitably increase with wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. now out of the equation. Shane Steichen acknowledged this after OTA practice on Monday and further admitted that finding creative ways to get Warren involved is part of their offensive focus heading into 2026.

“I think you're always trying to evolve offensively and find ways to get him the football, because he is such a dynamic player when the ball is in his hand. So, you go through that process in the spring and into training camp and like I said, yeah, find ways to get him the ball," Steichen explained.

Warren Discusses Mindset Entering Year Two

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) looks on during warmups before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Tyler Warren has always been a 'head down and work' type of competitor, and he's no different as he enters his second season in the NFL.

He's no longer a rookie, but he's still young and has a lot to learn in the league, and Warren understands that. On Monday after another OTA practice, Warren explained to the local media his biggest difference between his rookie offseason and his first offseason as a veteran.

“I think just coming in and not being a rookie, and kind of understanding what this will all look like and kind of what to expect as a player," Warren explained.

"So, it's just been a little more comfortable for me and being able to just get into certain things a little more, not worrying about the big picture because you've been here before.”

Warren has just one year of experience at the NFL level, but he's already operating like a veteran who has earned a Pro Bowl nod. Maybe that's because that's the exact resume he's already built, but there's still room to grow before he can turn that Pro Bowl nod into an All-Pro campaign.

Good news for head coach Shane Steichen, quarterback Daniel Jones, and Colts fans alike, Warren understands he cannot become complacent in his development. The second-year tight end talked about the things he's looking to improve upon with the local media after practice on Monday.

“I think for me a big thing (is) the explosion out of my breaks, right? So, getting in the break is one thing, but being able to accelerate out of it and still – you create that space but being able to hold that space, if you are like running across the field or something like that, I think it's big," Warren explained.

"But really, when it comes down to all the little fundamentals, I think is the biggest thing. When you're playing in this league, everyone's so good. You’ve got to have everything you're doing to a T and perfect almost.”

Looking to improve his route-running chops is a good sign on its own, but Warren discussed how his strategic effort could lead to more explosive plays in the long run.

“I think the difference between a foot and two feet in separation is a big deal, and being able to break the tackle or something like that. So, I think it is a big deal in explosive plays," said Warren.

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