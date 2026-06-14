Early Signs Point to Major Role for Multiple Colts Rookies

The Indianapolis Colts are entering a make-or-break year, as time has all but run out for the current regime. They are in win-now mode that will require full strength and all hands on deck from the entire roster, from rookies to double-digit-year veterans.

Thankfully for them, the 2026 NFL Draft class was littered with older, more experienced draft prospects. This cycle in particular is the first that's really seen the effect of NIL, with this influx of such prospects serving as the introduction to a new era of how the college-to-professional pipeline will operate from here on out.

Draft classes may not be as top-heavy as they once were, and perhaps it's merely a transitional year as NIL searches for normalcy, but they are much deeper than ever before, and that's precisely what the current Colts needed going into the season.

Adjusting to this new wave will be an interesting challenge in itself, but that's for future Colts teams to worry about. As far as the 2026-27 Colts are concerned, this influx of talent comes at a perfect time, as it feels nearly curated for what they're looking to achieve this season.

With that being said, let's cover three separate Colts rookies who have already carved out a role for themselves through the spring schedule. After such a promising start, it'll be their roles to lose once we come back for training camp in late July.

A.J. Haulcy

Indianapolis Colts safety A.J. Haulcy (25) drops back during a drill Monday, June 1, 2026, during practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's not too shocking for Haulcy to be in the position following OTAs, given that he's been penciled in as the Colts' starting strong safety since he was drafted 78th overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. Still, he's exceeded expectations through the spring thus far.

The versatile safety has quickly proven to be ahead of his years through his time with the Colts so far, with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo claiming that he's gone above and beyond what they had initially envisioned for him.

The Colts were already set to have one of the league's best defensive back units with cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and Charvarius Ward Sr. paired with safety Cam Bynum, so a young, inexperienced player who'd inevitably have some growing pains was an accepted fate, but so far, Haulcy's veteran savviness suggests that he'll be effective from the jump.

CJ Allen

Jun 10, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker CJ Allen (53) participates in a drill during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Allen has been viewed as the team's new starting MIKE linebacker and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's youngest green dot yet, since he was drafted 53rd overall.

“Yeah, for sure," Anarumo on whether Allen has reinforced what he showed in the pre-draft process." I mean, he's in here every day super early, getting his work done before practice. Yeah, really excited about where he's at...It’s been good. I laugh because it's always a work in progress with the young guys, but he's done a good job.”

Given that Allen has only further confirmed the Colts' priors throughout the spring, it's easy to see why no one is contesting his role in the middle of the defense.

Bryce Boettcher

Jun 10, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bryce Boettcher (50) participates in a drill during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Boettcher was the second of two linebackers that the Colts drafted in late April, a fourth-round selection who immediately slid in as a strong depth piece.

He has been viewed as a potential special teams contributor since he was drafted, on top of being a rotational piece at WILL linebacker. However, after a strong spring, there could be a reality where CJ Allen and Bryce Boettcher are a starting rookie duo come this fall.

Boettcher was one of the biggest winners of the Colts' three-day veteran minicamp, which was highlighted by a pick-six in 7-on-7 against second-year quarterback Riley Leonard, and he will continue splitting first-team reps with veteran Akeem Davis-Gaither once training camp arrives.

He will be a 24-year-old rookie, so that alone shows the Colts weren't drafting him solely for depth and special teams.

At the very least, Boettcher will be a regular rotational piece while contributing on special teams, but don't be surprised if he wins the starting job just because Davis-Gaither has familiarity with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. Expect the veteran to win, but don't be surprised if the rookie does.

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