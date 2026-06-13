Colts' Rookie Safety Has Exceeded All Expectations Thus Far

The Indianapolis Colts have been looking to fill the void at strong safety that Nick Cross left in free agency.

The position battle in question features a rookie third-round pick, a second-year player whose rookie year ended before it began, and a veteran free signee, yet it's the rookie who is leading the race after veteran minicamp wrapped up on Thursday.

Rookie defensive back A.J. Haulcy is the leader of the pack as the Colts break for summer, and although that was the hope after he was drafted, he's exceeded expectations entirely through the spring.

Second-year DB/LB hybrid Hunter Wohler presents an intriguing option in the Colts' safety room as someone who can play from the box, and veteran safety Juanyeh Thomas is more the free-range defender of the two.

Wohler and Thomas have strengths to pull from, but it's Haulcy's combination of ball skills, versatility, and durability that separates him from the bunch.

DC's Early Impression

New Indianapolis Colts Defensive Coordinator Lou Anarumo speaks during a press conference Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025 at the Colts practice facility, the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | Kelly Wilkinson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Haulcy was very productive at the college level, logging 10 interceptions, 203 tackles, 19 passes broken up, 4.5 tackles for loss, and 4 forced fumbles in 48 games played.

His instincts on the gridiron led to such production, and although the Colts' coaching staff was excited to see that translate, what Haulcy has shown in a short time as an NFL defensive back has them convinced they made the right call in drafting him.

“I tell you what, you think you know a guy and you go through the process and I think we, not only the coaches, but Chris (Ballard) and his staff, we thought we had a really good feel for what he was all about. And so far he's come in and exceeded my expectations, just from a mental standpoint in terms of picking things up, recall," Colts' defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said about Haulcy's first impression.

"He's not a repeat offender when it comes to a mistake that he may get. He gets football. Like he has a really good feel for subtleties of the game that maybe a guy as a rookie doesn't have. So, I'm excited about where his upside can go.”

Anarumo isn't going to hand over a starting job to a rookie just because, especially considering his history of prioritizing veteran experience. Haulcy will have to continue earning his stripes throughout the summer, but this is a fantastic first step regardless.

Cam Bynum's Takeaway

Indianapolis Colts safety Cam Bynum (0) walks the field during the team’s veteran minicamp Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Colts' free safety spot is locked up for the foreseeable future with veteran Cam Bynum leading the defensive backfield. He has quickly become the leader of the Colts' backend, both vocally and by example.

Whoever ends up starting alongside him back deep will inevitably require some pointers along the way, and Bynum both understands and welcomes the assignment.

When it comes to rookie safety A.J. Haulcy, Bynum couldn't be more impressed with how he's operated thus far.

"Yeah, first day of practice, he had a one-hand snag pick on an over route and snatched it out of the air. So, I think what he's been doing so far - learning the defense, sitting next to me in film - I'm able to get a lot of knowledge from him. Then vice versa, I'm able to give whatever I can to him." Bynum explained his thoughts on Haulcy's introduction to the league.

"And just from the whole room, I think everybody's been embracing all the rookies, but especially AJ. So, I think he's been doing a really good job. He's operating like a vet."

So, not only has Haulcy quickly proved to be the on-field talent his college film suggested, but he's operating like a seasoned vet, showcasing a much-needed mindset for a potential rookie starter.

We'll have to wait until the pads come on during training camp later this summer to really see what he's got up his sleeve, but so far, A.J. Haulcy has positioned himself nicely thanks to a near picture-perfect spring showing.

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