Colts' Rookie With the Best Chance to Surprise Everyone

The Indianapolis Colts begin training camp in just a couple of days at Grand Park Sports Complex, the ninth and final time the team will conduct camp in Westfield, Ind.

There are plenty of storylines to follow as Indy prepares for a pressure-packed season, one in which owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon said, "the sense of urgency has never been higher." Many will be watching a rookie class that the Colts expect will produce some immediate contributors.

CJ Allen is in line to be the Colts' starting MIKE linebacker from Day 1 and is already garnering national attention. Meanwhile, A.J. Haulcy is looking to build on an impressive spring that has made him the favorite to take over the strong safety position. However, there is a rookie that not many people are talking about who could be the surprise of camp.

That rookie would be Bryce Boettcher, the linebacker out of Oregon. The fourth-round pick is known for his athleticism and ability to fly around the field in pass coverage. He recorded 136 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, a sack, an interception, and six passes defended for the Ducks last season.

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Jaylon Carlies (57) and Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bryce Boettcher (50) participate in a drill during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boettcher also has a baseball background and was drafted by the Houston Astros in the 13th round of the 2024 MLB Draft. While a career in the majors was tempting, football ultimately won out.

"I love baseball, but football is definitely my passion," Boettcher said. "I grew up playing all different sports, but there's not better feeling than inflicting pain on someone legally and the bond you develop with your teammates throughout the process."

Boettcher has already made a name for himself in the short amount of time he's been with the Colts. One of the highlights of minicamp this spring was Boettcher stepping in front of a Riley Leonard pass to make an interception that would have been a pick-six. He saw plenty of run with the first-team defense as well.

But if Boettcher wants to secure a starting spot in training camp, he is going to have to beat out veteran Akeem Davis-Gaither.

Davis-Gaither comes to Indy after experiencing a career year with the Arizona Cardinals. In his first year as a full-time starter, Davis-Gaither racked up 117 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble, and five passes defended. He also spent the first five years of his career with Anarumo and the Cincinnati Bengals and has plenty of experience in Indy's defensive scheme.

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bryce Boettcher (50) and Indianapolis Colts linebacker Jaylon Carlies (57) participate in a drill during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The competition between Boettcher and Davis-Gaither will be one of the top position battles to watch throughout training camp. Early indications are that Davis-Gaither has the upper hand in the competition as he knows the system well and is the better run defender. However, the Colts love what they've seen out of Boettcher so far and believe he is only scratching the surface of his potential.

"Athletic, fast, a blue-card guy for us, a really special dude," general manager Chris Ballard said about Boettcher. "I mean, here's a guy, he was drafted by the Astros, ended up walking on, earning it, and has been just a tremendous player for the University of Oregon. ... We think he can play both. We think he can play MIKE and WILL. He'll be a part of the competition with the rest of the group we’ve got there.”

The Colts have made it clear that both Boettcher and Davis-Gaither will get every opportunity to earn the job. The possibility exists that we could see Davis-Gaither on early run downs with Boettcher taking over in obvious passing situations.

However, if Boettcher continues to impress and make highlight plays as he did in the spring, it will only be a matter of time before he solidifies himself as a starter in Anarumo's defense.

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