Fresh Colts Mock Draft Boosts Roster in a Big Way
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It's officially NFL draft week, and the Indianapolis Colts must take a steady approach without a first-rounder this year.
Everything is on the line for Chris Ballard, and for this specific draft, arguably the most important of his tenure with the Colts.
With this in mind, it's time to execute my second full-on seven-round mock draft to give the Colts just what they need ahead of the make-or-break 2026 season.
Round 2, No. 47 | Malachi Lawrence - Defensive End (UCF)
Indianapolis kicks off their 2026 draft addressing the greatest roster need: edge rusher. Luckily, Malachi Lawrence is on the board to help.
Lawrence was a demon for the Golden Knights, especially against the run. 2025 saw Lawrence stack 11.0 tackles for loss. However, he was also excellent at attacking QBs.
Lawrence finished 2025 with 40 pressures, but also accumulated 19.5 sacks in his last three years with UCF. Lawrence's style is perfect to pair with Laiatu Latu.
He's also a freak athlete, which Ballard will love.
Regardless of who Indianapolis picks at edge rusher, there's a likelihood that they start as a rotational edge behind veteran Arden Key.
However, Lawrence is talented and probably wouldn't remain in that role for long.
Round 3, No. 92 | Ted Hurst - Wide Receiver (Georgia State)
***Trade Back | Dallas Cowboys Receive 78th Pick, Colts Receive 92nd and 152nd
Ted Hurst might get overlooked here simply because he played at little-known Georgia State. However, I couldn't resist using Indy's third round pick on Hurst.
After trading back with the Dallas Cowboys, the Colts were able to secure another pick in the fifth round.
Hurst is a playmaking machine and put up incredible numbers in two seasons with the Panthers. Hurst had 127 catches for 1,965 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.
Hurst will be a youthful 21 by the time the season starts, which gives him plenty of time to grow under wide receivers coach and future Hall of Famer, Reggie Wayne.
Don't sleep on Hurst. With some NFL development, he could become one of the best receivers on the Colts roster.
Round 4, No. 113 | Zxavien Harris - Defensive Tackle (Ole Miss)
Indianapolis might have DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart, but both are 32 and the Colts must prepare for their inevitable departures.
But, for the 2026 season, there's nothing wrong with a strong defensive tackle prospect like Ole Miss' Zxavien Harris.
Harris had solid Pro Football Focus grades of 73.3 overall, 77.5 run defense, and 62.3 pass-rushing. He was also able to put 24 pressures on QBs and tally 58 tackles and nine tackles for loss.
Indianapolis may have traded for Colby Wooden and signed Jerry Tillery, along with Derrick Nnadi, but they still need to bring in fresh talent for the defensive interior.
Harris is a good pick for Indy's fourth-round selection.
Round 5, No. 152 | Nicholas Singleton - Running Back (Penn State)
***Pick Acquired from Trade With Cowboys
DJ Giddens was drafted last year to complement Jonathan Taylor, but played nearly no snaps and lost the opportunity to Ameer Abdullah.
This is why it's good to draft a running back like Penn State's Nicholas Singleton.
Singleton played four years with the Nittany Lions and, over 53 games, played efficient football in the Big Ten.
Singleton averaged an impressive 5.6 yards per carry and stacked 3,461 rushing yards to pair with 987 receiving yards.
These are good statistics, but arguably his greatest quality is finding the endzone. He ended his collegiate career with 45 rushing touchdowns and nine receiving touchdowns, totaling 54.
This means he averaged a score per game in a brutal conference like the Big Ten. In 2025, he played great in Penn State's near-victory over the eventual National Champions, the Indiana Hoosiers.
Singleton is a versatile back who has the chance to overshoot Giddens during his rookie year to become Taylor's backup.
Even if he doesn't do this in year one, his skills add more juice to the Colts' backfield.
Round 5, No. 156 | Jager Burton - Center (Kentucky)
After Danny Pinter left for the Baltimore Ravens through free agency, it left a big void behind Tanor Bortolini. This is why it's key to pick up another in the draft, and in this case, it's Kentucky's Jager Burton.
Not only is Burton a center, but he also has valuable experience as a guard, playing 379 snaps for the Wildcats in 2024.
Last year, Burton kept his quarterback clean, allowing no sacks and looking solid on all fronts as a complete center.
Burton has room to grow, but can do so behind future star Bortolini. He also gets a golden opportunity to learn from one of the best offensive line coaches in the NFL, Tony Sparano Jr.
Round 6, No. 214 | Jack Kelly - Linebacker (BYU)
I think the Colts are higher on what Jaylon Carlies can provide at linebacker than some, and with that in mind, Indianapolis didn't need to shoot on the position earlier in the draft.
Ballard also hits on linebackers on Day 3, and I believe BYU's Jack Kelly can make an impact in several ways for Indianapolis.
While he isn't an immediate starter, he's a flash as a pass-rusher and against the run, adding even more capabilities to get after quarterbacks. And again, he's an excellent athlete who will undoubtedly grab Ballard's eye.
Kelly was fantastic for BYU last year, and what he excels at is displayed by those metrics. Through 12 games, he put up 13.5 tackles for loss and 10.0 sacks.
While he could struggle in coverage, the Colts wouldn't draft him to provide that right away. It would, however, be something he'd need to improve to get more playing time down the road.
Round 7, No. 249 | Cole Payton - Quarterback (North Dakota State)
Anthony Richardson Sr. is on the way out, and while the Colts have Riley Leonard to back up Daniel Jones, a third QB on the roster wouldn't hurt.
That's why North Dakota State's Cole Payton is a great fit for a seventh-round pick.
Payton made most of his impact in his final year with the Bison. Below are the numbers he put together, showcasing his athleticism and how much the team relied on his skills.
- 162/225 completions
- 72.0 completion percentage
- 2,719 passing yards
- 16 passing touchdowns
- 136 carries
- 777 rushing yards
- 13 rushing touchdowns
- 5.7 yards per carry
Payton doesn't break the trend of having a big, physical quarterback, which the Colts already have in Jones and Leonard.
Seventh-round picks are essentially dart throws, and Payton has immense upside. While Richardson did too, Payton has far more experience under his belt and doesn't struggle with injuries.
Round 7, No. 254 | Ceyair Wright - Cornerback (Nebraska)
Finally, a cornerback for Indianapolis. While it's the last pick of their draft, Nebraska's Ceyair Wright is another depth slot cornerback to put behind Justin Walley.
Walley is on track to be the new nickel defender after Indianapolis and Kenny Moore II mutually agreed to seek a trade. However, behind Walley, the depth is lacking.
Wright played three seasons at USC before finishing his last two with the Cornhuskers. Wright played more snaps than any Nebraska corner in the slot last year, and will be a good talent to stow away at the nickel position.
For his five-year career, Wright had 109 tackles, three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three interceptions, an interception return for a touchdown, and 16 pass breakups.
It's not a given he'll make the roster, or that Indianapolis won't add more proven nickel cornerbacks through what's left on the free agent market.
However, with their final pick, why not see what Wright can do with a great opportunity for a team that needs more at the slot position?
Check Out My First Mock Draft Here: Colts Check Key Roster Boxes in New 7-Round Mock Draft
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Drake Wally is a co-deputy editor of Indianapolis Colts on SI. His works have also appeared on Bleacher Report, MSN, Yahoo, and SBNation. He also co-hosts the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast.Follow DwallsterDrake