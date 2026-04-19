Fresh Colts Mock Draft Boosts Roster in a Big Way

It's officially NFL draft week, and the Indianapolis Colts must take a steady approach without a first-rounder this year.

Everything is on the line for Chris Ballard, and for this specific draft, arguably the most important of his tenure with the Colts.

With this in mind, it's time to execute my second full-on seven-round mock draft to give the Colts just what they need ahead of the make-or-break 2026 season.

Round 2, No. 47 | Malachi Lawrence - Defensive End (UCF)

Nov 29, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars quarterback Bear Bachmeier (47) throws over the reach of UCF Knights defensive end Malachi Lawrence (51) during the second half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Indianapolis kicks off their 2026 draft addressing the greatest roster need: edge rusher. Luckily, Malachi Lawrence is on the board to help.

Lawrence was a demon for the Golden Knights, especially against the run. 2025 saw Lawrence stack 11.0 tackles for loss. However, he was also excellent at attacking QBs.

Lawrence finished 2025 with 40 pressures, but also accumulated 19.5 sacks in his last three years with UCF. Lawrence's style is perfect to pair with Laiatu Latu.

He's also a freak athlete, which Ballard will love.

Malachi Lawrence is a DE prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 9.94 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 14 out of 2257 DE from 1987 to 2026.https://t.co/7enRf24sxy pic.twitter.com/tNbs9MNBHC — RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 19, 2026

Regardless of who Indianapolis picks at edge rusher, there's a likelihood that they start as a rotational edge behind veteran Arden Key.

However, Lawrence is talented and probably wouldn't remain in that role for long.

Round 3, No. 92 | Ted Hurst - Wide Receiver (Georgia State)

***Trade Back | Dallas Cowboys Receive 78th Pick, Colts Receive 92nd and 152nd

Aug 31, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia State Panthers wide receiver Ted Hurst (16) runs after a catch against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Ted Hurst might get overlooked here simply because he played at little-known Georgia State. However, I couldn't resist using Indy's third round pick on Hurst.

After trading back with the Dallas Cowboys, the Colts were able to secure another pick in the fifth round.

Hurst is a playmaking machine and put up incredible numbers in two seasons with the Panthers. Hurst had 127 catches for 1,965 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.

Hurst will be a youthful 21 by the time the season starts, which gives him plenty of time to grow under wide receivers coach and future Hall of Famer, Reggie Wayne.

I think Ted Hurst is my favorite player in the draft. My God he is electric. pic.twitter.com/xbEUzRzxCH — Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeeg_) March 31, 2026

Don't sleep on Hurst. With some NFL development, he could become one of the best receivers on the Colts roster.

Round 4, No. 113 | Zxavien Harris - Defensive Tackle (Ole Miss)

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive tackle Zxavian Harris (51) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Indianapolis might have DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart, but both are 32 and the Colts must prepare for their inevitable departures.

But, for the 2026 season, there's nothing wrong with a strong defensive tackle prospect like Ole Miss' Zxavien Harris.

Ole Miss will still have a SOLID front 4 next year:



- Zxavien Harris

- William Echoles

- Suntraine Perkins (Pre Season 1st team All American)

- Princewill Umanmielen

- Kam Franklin

- Da’Shawn Womack

- Akelo Stone

- Jamarious Brown



Plus more… we got some options Rebs fans. pic.twitter.com/vzsQzipHIT — Sip Central (@sip_central) March 20, 2025

Harris had solid Pro Football Focus grades of 73.3 overall, 77.5 run defense, and 62.3 pass-rushing. He was also able to put 24 pressures on QBs and tally 58 tackles and nine tackles for loss.

Indianapolis may have traded for Colby Wooden and signed Jerry Tillery, along with Derrick Nnadi, but they still need to bring in fresh talent for the defensive interior.

Harris is a good pick for Indy's fourth-round selection.

Round 5, No. 152 | Nicholas Singleton - Running Back (Penn State)

***Pick Acquired from Trade With Cowboys

Nov 29, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) carries the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

DJ Giddens was drafted last year to complement Jonathan Taylor, but played nearly no snaps and lost the opportunity to Ameer Abdullah.

This is why it's good to draft a running back like Penn State's Nicholas Singleton.

Singleton played four years with the Nittany Lions and, over 53 games, played efficient football in the Big Ten.

Singleton averaged an impressive 5.6 yards per carry and stacked 3,461 rushing yards to pair with 987 receiving yards.

These are good statistics, but arguably his greatest quality is finding the endzone. He ended his collegiate career with 45 rushing touchdowns and nine receiving touchdowns, totaling 54.

This means he averaged a score per game in a brutal conference like the Big Ten. In 2025, he played great in Penn State's near-victory over the eventual National Champions, the Indiana Hoosiers.

Nicholas Singleton 13 Touches, 93 YDS, 3 TDs vs Indiana Today. https://t.co/1DJyZszxLJ pic.twitter.com/GVoQTmvwyN — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) November 8, 2025

Singleton is a versatile back who has the chance to overshoot Giddens during his rookie year to become Taylor's backup.

Even if he doesn't do this in year one, his skills add more juice to the Colts' backfield.

Round 5, No. 156 | Jager Burton - Center (Kentucky)

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kentucky offensive lineman Jager Burton (OL10) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After Danny Pinter left for the Baltimore Ravens through free agency, it left a big void behind Tanor Bortolini. This is why it's key to pick up another in the draft, and in this case, it's Kentucky's Jager Burton.

Not only is Burton a center, but he also has valuable experience as a guard, playing 379 snaps for the Wildcats in 2024.

Last year, Burton kept his quarterback clean, allowing no sacks and looking solid on all fronts as a complete center.

Burton has room to grow, but can do so behind future star Bortolini. He also gets a golden opportunity to learn from one of the best offensive line coaches in the NFL, Tony Sparano Jr.

Round 6, No. 214 | Jack Kelly - Linebacker (BYU)

Cincinnati Bearcats running back Manny Covey (29) catches a pass as BYU Cougars linebacker Jack Kelly (17) defends in the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Nov. 22, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I think the Colts are higher on what Jaylon Carlies can provide at linebacker than some, and with that in mind, Indianapolis didn't need to shoot on the position earlier in the draft.

Ballard also hits on linebackers on Day 3, and I believe BYU's Jack Kelly can make an impact in several ways for Indianapolis.

While he isn't an immediate starter, he's a flash as a pass-rusher and against the run, adding even more capabilities to get after quarterbacks. And again, he's an excellent athlete who will undoubtedly grab Ballard's eye.

Jack Kelly is a LB prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 9.70 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 100 out of 3300 LB from 1987 to 2026.https://t.co/bwJsjWZC06 pic.twitter.com/OYRrfUipxL — RAS.football (@MathBomb) March 23, 2026

Kelly was fantastic for BYU last year, and what he excels at is displayed by those metrics. Through 12 games, he put up 13.5 tackles for loss and 10.0 sacks.

While he could struggle in coverage, the Colts wouldn't draft him to provide that right away. It would, however, be something he'd need to improve to get more playing time down the road.

Round 7, No. 249 | Cole Payton - Quarterback (North Dakota State)

Jan 31, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National quarterback Cole Payton (9) of North Dakota State throws the ball during the second half of the 2026 Senior Bowl at University of South Alabama, Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Anthony Richardson Sr. is on the way out, and while the Colts have Riley Leonard to back up Daniel Jones, a third QB on the roster wouldn't hurt.

That's why North Dakota State's Cole Payton is a great fit for a seventh-round pick.

Payton made most of his impact in his final year with the Bison. Below are the numbers he put together, showcasing his athleticism and how much the team relied on his skills.

162/225 completions

72.0 completion percentage

2,719 passing yards

16 passing touchdowns

136 carries

777 rushing yards

13 rushing touchdowns

5.7 yards per carry

NDSU QB Cole Payton’s unique elongation in his throwing motion will be interesting to see if his NFL team tweaks it or “it ain’t broke”



Can say from Senior Bowl close-ups, he throws a very, very pretty football flying out his hand



pic.twitter.com/cxLhZ4SAz2 — Clint Goss (@NFLDraftDome) March 19, 2026

Payton doesn't break the trend of having a big, physical quarterback, which the Colts already have in Jones and Leonard.

Seventh-round picks are essentially dart throws, and Payton has immense upside. While Richardson did too, Payton has far more experience under his belt and doesn't struggle with injuries.

Round 7, No. 254 | Ceyair Wright - Cornerback (Nebraska)

Dec 28, 2024; Bronx, NY, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Ceyair Wright (15) celebrates after the game against the Boston College Eagles at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Finally, a cornerback for Indianapolis. While it's the last pick of their draft, Nebraska's Ceyair Wright is another depth slot cornerback to put behind Justin Walley.

Walley is on track to be the new nickel defender after Indianapolis and Kenny Moore II mutually agreed to seek a trade. However, behind Walley, the depth is lacking.

Wright played three seasons at USC before finishing his last two with the Cornhuskers. Wright played more snaps than any Nebraska corner in the slot last year, and will be a good talent to stow away at the nickel position.

For his five-year career, Wright had 109 tackles, three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three interceptions, an interception return for a touchdown, and 16 pass breakups.

It's not a given he'll make the roster, or that Indianapolis won't add more proven nickel cornerbacks through what's left on the free agent market.

However, with their final pick, why not see what Wright can do with a great opportunity for a team that needs more at the slot position?

Check Out My First Mock Draft Here: Colts Check Key Roster Boxes in New 7-Round Mock Draft



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