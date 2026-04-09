Colts Check Key Roster Boxes in New 7-Round Mock Draft

The Indianapolis Colts are nearing the 2026 NFL draft, and have many needs to address without a key first-round selection.

Regardless of that situation, Indianapolis can still make a big impact with the rest of their picks. With a trade back at the right time, they can still grab plenty of new talents at the perfect positions.

With this in mind, here's my first mock draft of 2026 for the Colts.

Round 2, No. 47 | Jacob Rodriguez - Linebacker (Texas Tech)

Dec 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (10) in action during the second half against the BYU Cougars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Consider Indy's linebacker problem a thing of the past with the selection of Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez.

Rodriguez put together quite an impressive career in FBS, but his 2025 campaign stands out the most. Through 14 games, Rodriguez accumulated 128 tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss, four picks, six pass breakups, and an incredible seven fumbles forced.

Rodriguez achieved pure greatness last season with the Red Raiders, becoming an All-American while also taking the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, as well as the Nagurski and Bednarik honors.

To put into perspective how fantastic he was, he also finished fifth in the Heisman race as a linebacker.

He can defend the run, cover at a high-level, be productive and efficient as a tackler, and has a high football IQ.

He isn't just the best linebacker available at 47th overall, but arguably the best defensive player. Consider this a massive win that Indianapolis is adding him to Lou Anarumo's second level.

Round 3, No. 78 | Elijah Sarratt - Wide Receiver (Indiana)

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Elijah Sarratt (13) warms up before the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Yes, defensive end is still needed, but the Colts couldn't pass up the golden opportunity to find their replacement for Michael Pittman Jr. with Indiana's reliable pass-catcher, Elijah Sarratt.

Sarratt dominated for the Hoosiers in their National Championship run and was a machine when it came to finding the endzone.

Sarratt finished his senior year with Curt Cignetti by posting 65 catches for 830 receiving yards and 15 touchdown receptions.

Putting Sarratt into the pass-catching mix with Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, and Tyler Warren is just what Indianapolis needs.

While he'd need to learn the ropes of the NFL, who better to soak up knowledge from than future Hall of Famer and Colts wide receivers coach, Reggie Wayne?

He is mostly an outside receiver, but has the capabilities to be tossed into the inside as a big slot.

The Colts' offense was electric for much of the 2025 season, and replacing a long-time safety blanket like Pittman is a must to get back to that level of efficiency.

Sarratt is a similar comparison to Pittman but may be slicker in route-running and might have a higher ceiling for Shane Steichen to work with.

Round 4, No. 113 | Nadame Tucker - Defensive End (Western Michigan)

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Western Michigan defensive lineman Nadame Tucker (DL61) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It might look like Indianapolis waited a bit too long to snag an edge rusher, but Nadame Tucker is a force who can potentially blossom into a serious problem.

His 2025 season with the Western Michigan Broncos is incredible to see, even if he played in the Mid American Conference.

His Relative Athletic Score finished at 6.02, which isn't typically what general manager Chris Ballard takes. However, he's incredibly fast and has a well-rounded skillset.

Tucker finished his college career with a bang, to say the least. He logged 14.5 sacks, 21.0 tackles for loss, and applied consistent pressure.

Since he's a lighter defensive end, he could struggle to get past the higher-level offensive tackles, but overall, he fits the bill for what the Colts are looking for. Also, his speed and quickness can make up for his lack of size.

If they pick Tucker, there's a chance he might be eased into the equation with Arden Key as the Week 1 starter. However, I wouldn't be surprised if he eventually starts opposite Laiatu Latu.

We've seen fourth-rounders become big-time for the Colts, with center Tanor Bortolini being a great reference.

Tucker is one of my favorite edge rushers in this draft, and just because his name is buried behind some of the bigger-name prospects doesn't mean he can't provide a lasting impact for a defense that needs an edge rusher like Indy.

Round 5, No. 177 | Jalen Stroman - Safety (Notre Dame)

***Trade Back | Dallas Cowboys Receive 156th Pick, Colts Receive 177th and 218th

Notre Dame safety Jalen Stroman returns an interception for a touchdown in the first half of a NCAA football game against Syracuse at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Indianapolis chose to trade with the Dallas Cowboys to move back to 177th, but remain in the fifth round while also adding another seventh-rounder.

Luckily, the Colts still get to add much-needed safety depth by selecting Notre Dame's Jalen Stroman.

Stroman is less of a coverage safety and more of a downhill demon who aggressively pursues the line of scrimmage.

He's best used within the 20-25 yard mark of the line of scrimmage and can do some damage in varying sets that Anarumo deploys if he can fight a few spots up the depth chart.

He played four years with Virginia Tech before finishing up his NCAA tenure with the Fighting Irish. He's an experienced player heading into his debut year, and that will benefit him to fight for a roster spot.

Indianapolis did sign Juanyeh Thomas and Jonathan Owens in free agency, but behind Cam Bynum and Hunter Wohler, more is needed. Considering Daniel Scott likely has one more chance to prove he can stay healthy, adding Stroman is a smart move.

He doesn't have the most vibrant athletic profile, but his experience and ability to fire out like a cannonball also mean he might entice Brian Mason to use him on special teams.

Round 6, No. 214 | Matt Gulbin - Center (Michigan State)

Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) calls for a snap from offensive lineman Matt Gulbin (51) against Western Michigan during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, August 29, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Colts saw their insurance policy at center, Danny Pinter, depart in free agency to the Baltimore Ravens. This left a key void behind their young and promising center, Bortolini.

The Colts take the opportunity to use their 214th pick on Michigan State's Matt Gulbin to provide much-needed help behind Bortolini.

During his five years with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2021-2024) and Spartans (2025), he played nearly every position along the offensive line, but shone most as a center.

His Pro Football Focus numbers from the 2025 season display an efficient player who competed against elite-level competition in the Big 10.

He concluded with an 82.6 offensive grade, 81.9 run-blocking, and 87.8 pass-blocking on 727 total snaps.

His pass-blocking metric is even more impressive considering 426 snaps were on pass plays; he also allowed just two sacks and five pressures.

His athletic profile leaves much to be desired. However, he won't be expected to start and can learn plenty from Tony Sparano Jr., who's shown he's one of the best offensive line coaches in the NFL.

Round 7, No. 218 | Red Murdock - Linebacker (Buffalo)

***Pick Acquired from Trade With Cowboys

Sep 21, 2024; DeKalb, Illinois, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies quarterback Ethan Hampton (2) rushes the ball against Buffalo Bulls linebacker Red Murdock (2) during the first half at Huskie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Buffalo's Red Murdock went on an absolute tear during the 2024 and 2025 seasons for the Bulls. With the first of their three seventh-round picks, Ballard takes another flyer on a linebacker.

Considering that Zaire Franklin was also a seventh-rounder and eventually turned into a defensive captain and Pro Bowler, it can't be ruled out that Murdock can't be morphed into a useful piece.

During his final 25 games, he put together a stat line that you generally see in video games. He accumulated an impressive 298 tackles, 30.0 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, and a whopping 13 fumbles forced.

Regardless of the level of competition, Murdock's metrics can't be ignored by the Colts in a round where most picks are pure dart throws.

Murdock would join Rodriguez in a Colts linebacker room that was thin, and while he likely would get a start on special teams, he has the tools and tenacity to become a contributor if it all works out for him.

Round 7, No. 249 | Ethan Onianwa - Guard (Ohio State)

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Ethan Onianwa (78) blocks during the NCAA football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Oct. 4, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's time to get Indianapolis more depth at the guard position behind Quenton Nelson and Matt Goncalves. With Ohio State's massive enforcer, Ethan Onianwa, they take care of this.

Onianwa is a mountain of a lineman, but has a great blend of size, strength, and fluidity in his movements.

Currently behind Nelson and Goncalves, there isn't much reliable depth. Names like Josh Sills and Dalton Tucker fill the backup roles. While Tucker has starter experience, he's also shown a propensity to get overwhelmed quickly.

The seventh round is the perfect time to start adding more to the interior O-Line, and after securing Bortolini's backup in Gulbin, Onianwa will help pad the depth at guard.

Round 7, No. 254 | Michael Heldman - Defensive End (Central Michigan)

Sep 24, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) looks to throw a pass before being tackled by Central Michigan Chippewas defensive linesman Michael Heldman (97) during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Central Michigan 33-14. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-Imagn Images | Matthew OHaren-Imagn Images

Indianapolis rounds out their 2026 draft by getting another edge rusher, this time in the form of Central Michigan's Michael Heldman.

Similar to Tucker, Heldman might be overlooked for playing in the Mid-American Conference as a member of the Chippewas. However, he's an athletic freak who overpowers his competition.

Most of Heldman's career with the Chippewas wasn't too noteworthy. That is, until his fifth and final year with the squad.

Heldman played in 13 games and was a destructive, chaotic force. Heldman tallied 48 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, and two fumbles forced.

Given how much Indianapolis needs at edge rusher, I like this pick as a late-round toss, as Heldman has the physical tools and power to possibly be molded into a player who outperforms his draft stock.