The Indianapolis Colts have officially wrapped up the preseason, which means the time for evaluation is just about over.

Several position battles remained wide open entering Saturday’s finale against the Detroit Lions, but after three preseason games, a few of them now feel much clearer. A few of the openings in question have seen players take advantage, while other spots deeper on the roster remain unsettled.

With final roster decisions coming quickly, here is where the Colts’ biggest position battles stand after the preseason.

QB2: Anthony Richardson Sr.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) yells for the snap Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026, during the game against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Detroit Lions defeated the Indianapolis Colts, 25-16. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This battle feels just about over.

Richardson started alongside the first-team offense Saturday and completed 7-of-10 passes for 80 yards, leading Indianapolis to two field-goal drives and finishing with a 93.8 passer rating.

Riley Leonard followed with a much rougher showing, completing 3-of-7 passes for 48 yards with an interception. Leonard has struggled to find consistency throughout the preseason, while Richardson has simply looked like the more capable option.

The Colts have not officially named their backup, but Richardson seems to have done enough to secure QB2 behind Daniel Jones.

Kicker: Spencer Shrader

Indianapolis Colts kicker Spencer Shrader (3) celebrates a 60 yard field goal kick with Indianapolis Colts long snapper Luke Rhodes (46) on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026, during the game against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Detroit Lions defeated the Indianapolis Colts, 25-16. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This one feels clear as well.

Both Shrader and Blake Grupe converted their opportunities Saturday, but Shrader drilled a 60-yard field goal and finished the preseason a perfect 5-of-5 on field-goal attempts.

Shrader also connected from 61 yards against New England and made both of his kicks against Atlanta. After entering camp still working his way back from last season’s ACL and MCL injuries, he has seemingly taken control of the competition.

Grupe certainly showed he belongs as a starter in this league, but Shrader made the stronger case when the lights came on.

RB2: Seth McGowan

Aug 29, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Seth McGowan (20) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McGowan continued his impressive preseason Saturday, averaging five yards per carry against Detroit.

DJ Giddens helped himself by finding the end zone, but McGowan has been the more consistent backup throughout training camp and the preseason. At this point, he looks comfortably positioned behind Jonathan Taylor.

Indianapolis may have found something with the rookie.

WR4: Still Complicated

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin (16) and Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) sit on the sidelines watching the game Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026, during the game against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Detroit Lions defeated the Indianapolis Colts, 25-16. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Keenan Allen signing eliminated the WR3 battle, giving Indianapolis a clear top three of Allen, Alec Pierce and Josh Downs.

Ashton Dulin looks to have the edge for WR4 because of his experience and special-teams value, while rookies Coleman Owen and Deion Burks have also gained momentum for the final spots. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has tapered off in recent weeks, making this less of a true two-man battle than it appeared earlier in camp.

Anthony Gould did not go quietly, either, leading Indianapolis with four receptions for 51 yards Saturday.

Linebacker Remains One to Watch

Aug 29, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bryce Boettcher (50) celebrates with wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (12) after a fumble recovery for a turnover against the Detroit Lions during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rookies Bryce Boettcher and CJ Allen likely won't open Week 1 as the starting tandem, with Akeem Davis-Gaither and Jaylon Carlies receiving most of the recent first-team work.

That does not change the long-term outlook. Both rookies have shown legitimate starting potential, and this could be one of the Colts’ most interesting position groups as the season progresses.

For now, Richardson and Shrader look like the clearest winners of the preseason battles. Everything else comes down to Sunday’s final roster decisions.

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