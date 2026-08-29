Moore: Colts 53-Man Roster Prediction Includes a Few Surprises

The Indianapolis Colts wrap up the preseason later today when they take on the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium. It's the final chance for players on the bubble to make their case for a spot on the 53-man roster.

Here is how I see Indy's team shaking out after roster cuts take place on Sunday evening.

Note: * denotes starters.

Quarterbacks (3): Daniel Jones*, Anthony Richardson Sr., Riley Leonard

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) passes the ball Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026, during a joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Despite requesting a trade back in February, Richardson remains on the Colts' roster heading into the 2026 season. The Colts have made it clear they want to keep three quarterbacks, meaning Richardson will have a spot unless they find a trade. On the field, Richardson has outperformed Leonard in practice and the preseason games and seems to be the favorite for QB2.

Running Backs (3): Jonathan Taylor*, Seth McGowan, Ulysses Bentley IV

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) finishes running through a drill Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026, during practice at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

McGowan has been impressive throughout training camp and could give the Colts a legitimate backup to Taylor. The battle for RB3 comes down to Bentley and DJ Giddens, a 2025 fifth-round pick. Giddens was hurt for most of training camp, paving the way for Bentley to take the spot after impressing in the passing game and contributing on special teams.

Wide Receivers (6): Alec Pierce*, Josh Downs*, Keenan Allen*, Ashton Dulin, Laquon Treadwell, Deion Burks

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) secures a pass Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, during practice at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The addition of Allen makes the battle at the bottom of the group very intriguing. Reports have indicated that Treadwell has been receiving more reps than Nick Westbrook-Ikhine lately, indicating he could be in line for a roster spot. The rookie Burks makes the team over Coleman Owen, with Dulin taking over punt return duties.

Tight Ends (4): Tyler Warren*, Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, Will Mallory

Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) participates in a drill on day three of training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This group has been set in stone for a while at this point. Mallory's Week 1 status is in question after injuring his thumb in practice last week. If the injury bleeds into the regular season, Mallory could be a candidate for injured reserve, opening a roster spot.

Offensive Line (9); Bernhard Raimann*, Quenton Nelson*, Tanor Bortolini*, Matt Goncalves*, Jalen Travis*, Blake Freeland, Luke Tenuta, Jalen Farmer, Dalton Tucker

Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) and tackle Blake Freeland (73) work during a drill Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, during practice at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The offensive line is definitely a position group to watch after cuts are made, as depth at the position is scarce. Goncalves may be the starter at right guard, but he is likely the swing tackle if Raimann or Travis miss time, with Farmer filling in at guard. Freeland and Tucker have had issues this preseason, and the Colts could look to upgrade the backup tackle and center spots.

Defensive Line (10): Laiatu Latu*, DeForest Buckner*, Grover Stewart*, Arden Key*, Colby Wooden, Adetomiwa Adebawore, Jaylahn Tuimoloau, Micheal Clemons, George Gumbs Jr., Caden Curry

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (97) yells to teammates on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, during practice at Colts Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Colts go thin on the interior of the defensive line, specifically at 1T with no backup for Stewart. Jerry Tillery and Derek Nnadi could land on the practice squad, but both have been disappointing in the preseason. Luckily for the Colts, they have a few players who can play multiple spots along the defensive line.

Linebackers (5): Akeem Davis-Gaither*, CJ Allen*, Jaylon Carlies, Bryce Boettcher, Austin Ajiake

Indianapolis Colts linebacker CJ Allen (53) and Indianapolis Colts linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (51) participate in a drill during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lou Anarumo has consistently rotated all of these linebackers throughout the summer, and all could see snaps on defense. Allen was expected to be the starter at MIKE, but two injuries in training camp have slowed his progress. Anarumo has not ruled out specific roles for all of the linebackers, as a committee approach is very possible.

Cornerbacks (6): Sauce Gardner*, Charvarius Ward Sr.*, Justin Walley*, Cam Taylor-Britt, Johnathan Edwards, Rob Carter Jr.

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) walks up the field Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026, during Colts Camp practice at Gand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Health permitting, the Colts should have a formidable trio of starting cornerbacks in 2026. The questions begin with the depth pieces, as everyone outside of Taylor-Britt has experienced their fair share of struggles. Edwards has had a rough preseason, but makes the roster as one of the Colts' starting gunners. Carter Jr. gives Indy another option in the slot as Taylor-Britt is suspended for the first game of the season.

Safeties (4): Cam Bynum*, A.J. Haulcy*, Hunter Wohler, Jonathan Owens

Indianapolis Colts safety Cam Bynum (0) participates in a drill during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bynum will wear the green dot for the defense as he pairs with Haulcy to give the Colts a ball-hawking tandem on the back end. Wohler is healthy and ready to be a Swiss-Army knife for the defense. Owens is expected to be one of Indy's key special teams players this season.

Specialists (3): Spencer Shrader, Rigoberto Sanchez, Luke Rhodes

Indianapolis Colts place kicker Spencer Shrader (3) kicks a field goal against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After starting training camp slowly, Shrader has regained momentum and beats out Blake Grupe for the kicking job. The Colts are high on Shrader's potential and believe he is regaining his pre-injury form. He rejoins the ever-consistent Sanchez and Rhodes to give Indy a solid kicking trio.

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