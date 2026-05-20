Matt Goncalves Bulks Up in Pursuit of Retaining Starting Role on Colts OL

The Indianapolis Colts' offensive line has been a steady wagon throughout Chris Ballard's nine-year tenure as general manager.

The early stages included a slow but sure climb to consistency as the offensive line was in shambles once Ballard arrived, but after back-to-back strong drafts in 2017 and 2018, the Colts established continuity that persisted for years.

After longtime left tackle Anthony Castonzo retired and right guard Mark Glowinski began regressing, the Colts struggled to fill their roles. That is, until Tony Sparano Jr. was brought in to become the team's offensive line coach ahead of the 2023 season to be part of head coach Shane Steichen's initial staff.

Sparano Jr. is responsible for each of the Colts' successful draft projects since he joined the team, but in particular, has become known for his ability to develop draft-and-stash prospects into legitimate NFL starters during their rookie contract.

Though Sparano Jr. quickly unlocked Bernhard Raimann's potential in his first year coaching the team, third-year tackle turned guard Matt Goncalves was the first installment of such succession plans. Goncalves was the first prospect he was in the pre-draft process for, as well as being the first successful example of such.

Goncalves was drafted as a tackle in the third-round (79th overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft and would start in eight games of relief for longtime starting right tackle Braden Smith during his rookie season. Despite his experience as a rookie, Goncalves found himself replacing Will Fries at right guard to become a full-time starter in his second season.

Matt Goncalves Strives to Keep Job with Offseason Regimen

Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Matt Goncalves (71) celebrates a touchdown pass with quarterback Daniel Jones (17) on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, against the Arizona Cardinals at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In an attempt to get bigger and stronger as he enters his third NFL season, Matt Goncalves has worked with former Bears offensive lineman Olin Kreutz in Chicago this offseason. He talked about this experience earlier today in his first media availability of the offseason, claiming that he's almost 330 lbs after playing at 317 lbs last season.

“A lot of strength. I mean, I felt like I was a little bit underweight, not as strong as some of the other guys in this league," said Goncalves. "So, I gained 10 pounds of lean body mass, worked out six days a week. (Got) a lot of good information from him just about the o-line, about your body, stuff like that. So yeah, stuff like that.”

With Braden Smith joining the Houston Texans earlier this offseason, an opening at his natural position at right tackle remains up for grabs, but instead, Goncalves is determined to keep his role as the Colts' starting right guard.

Goncalves chatted about the challenge that was going from tackle to guard, and now has a better grasp on what's required of him as he aims to retain said role going into year two at the position.

“I think just like the quickness of the game. I think guys are on you right now. You’ve got to get your hands on them, get ready. I think the strength of it. Obviously, that's why I kind of wanted to get as strong as I can for this upcoming season. I think those two aspects were kind of the biggest changes for me.”

The Colts drafted Jalen Farmer in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, an offensive lineman who exclusively played at right guard in college. Tony Sparano Jr. has raved about Farmer's potential following the draft, but Goncalves is prepared to shut down any suggestion that says his starting spot at right guard is up for grabs.

After just one season starting at a new position, Goncalves said he feels more like a guard now and is confident that he can stack his flashes into a full emergence in year three.

“I mean, coming into this year, just more prepared, like understanding the game plan, understanding my responsibilities, the technique. I feel very comfortable coming into this year, compared to last year," Goncalves explained.

"Last year was kind of like a feeling out process. It's a very difficult thing to do, transition to another position – one that you never played. So, I feel a lot more comfortable and I feel great right now.”

The Indianapolis Colts were named the second-best offensive line by Pro Football Focus' metrics for the 2025-26 season, and a big reason for that was because of Matt Goncalves finding his footing at right guard.

Now, he looks to solidify himself as the Colts' right guard of the future, while pushing Indianapolis' last two fourth-round OL picks, Jalen Travis and Jalen Farmer, to duke it out for the opening at right tackle.

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