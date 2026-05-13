Indianapolis Colts Rookies First Impressions: Part Two

The Indianapolis Colts added eight new rookies to the mix in the 2026 NFL Draft. After giving all parties involved some time to process this transition, the Colts held their rookie minicamp this past weekend.

The two-day event that was held May 8-9 may have been nothing more than a glorified orientation, but it is an important first step nonetheless. The minicamp also featured the Colts' twelve undrafted free agents and 31 more on a tryout basis, on top of being headlined by the eight draft selections in question.

After the first day of minicamp, three of Indianapolis's eight 2026 draft picks took to the podium for the first time in a Colts jersey, where they shared some of their initial impressions. The first wave of players included linebacker CJ Allen, safety A.J. Haulcy, and defensive end Caden Curry. This article will cover the remainder of the Colts' draft class, seeing how they differed from their classmates.

Without further ado, let's take a look at each of the remaining Colts' draftees' first impressions with the lone exception being running back Seth McGowan who did not have media availability.

Linebacker Bryce Boettcher

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher celebrates his win as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A former MLB Draft selection (13th round) turned NFL 4th-round draft pick, linebacker Bryce Boettcher joined the Colts as a much-needed depth piece and potential day one contributor, especially on special teams.

On what his first impressions have been during his short time with the team, Boettcher praised the organization from the top down, and is excited to dive deeper into defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's playbook.

“I'd say No. 1 is organization. Everything's very organized, on point, which is obviously awesome coming in so you kind of know what to expect," Boettcher explained. "Two, I'd say the people. Everyone I've met has been incredibly gracious and just happy to see you, which is awesome. Playbook wise, football is football. You got the same coverages, just different terminology. So, just learning that.”

Boettcher's position coach, James Bettcher, may share his name phonetically, but there's much more outside of a similar name that he's looking forward to.

“He's awesome, man," Boettcher began speaking about his new position coach. "He's a good teacher, which is definitely important at this level, learning the new defense and whatnot. Good dude. You can have a conversation with him about football or stuff outside of football too, which I think is important. I've enjoyed my time so far.”

Bettcher returned to the Colts ahead of the 2025 season, following Lou Anarumo from Cincinnati. After losing his linebacker room from a season ago, this new-look group will provide Bettcher with an influx of youth, speed, and versatility.

Guard Jalen Farmer

Sep 28, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Kentucky Wildcats offensive lineman Jalen Farmer (52) blocks during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Indianapolis Colts continued their trend of drafting and stashing depth pieces for its offensive line with the addition of Kentucky's Jalen Farmer.

The college guard quickly established himself as Colts OL Coach Tony Sparano Jr.'s favorite prospect throughout the pre-draft process, resulting in an early fourth-round draft range that had him land in Indianapolis.

When asked what his goals were for rookie minicamp, Farmer kept it short and sweet, mentioning that overall improvement is his number one priortity.

“Honestly, just get better. Talk to coach, just watch film. Just go back to the film room each and every day and see what I did wrong. Just get better," Farmer explained.

The aforementioned trend of draft-and-stash selections suggests that Farmer will play sooner rather than later, even if the Colts' projected five starters across the offensive line for the 2026-27 season are almost set in stone.

“I don’t know what the opportunity is, but all I know is I’m here, I want to be a really good teammate," Farmer said. "Wherever coach wants to put me at, I’m ready to be there.”

Wide Receiver Deion Burks

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Deion Burks (4) gestures in the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Gaylord Family OK Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Colts' final pick of the 2026 draft (254th overall), wide receiver Deion Burks has been widely viewed as one of the best value picks of the entire draft.

Burks was asked how it felt that the onslaught that is the pre-draft process is now over, providing him some clarity moving forward, to which explained that it's nice to be back in the swing of things.

“It’s a great thing, it’s a great feeling honestly," Burks said. "Just being back on the field, being with teammates, being in a locker room. You definitely cherish those moments. But man, it's definitely a great feeling.”

As hinted at, Burks was expected to be drafted much earlier than he was, so falling that far can often mess with a young player's head. However, Burks is willing to do whatever in order to see the field, being the competitor that he is.

“Yeah as a competitor, definitely expect to play. I know I’ve got a rare skillset. I’m explosive and fast, quick and fast. However, I know the game too, as well. And you can move me around in a lot of places, Z, F, X, wherever you need me to be," Burks explaned. And also, I’m willing to play special teams. So, I definitely do expect to be on the field somehow, and definitely going to make some noise somehow on the field.”

Defensive End George Gumbs Jr.

Sep 6, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators defensive end George Gumbs Jr. (34) waits for the snap against the South Florida Bulls during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Florida defensive end George Gumbs Jr. is viewed as the Colts' most definitive draft-and-stash draftee, even more so than guard Jalen Farmer whose position room has confidence in their projected starters whereas Gumbs Jr.'s room does not.

The SEC pass rusher found a home regardless of his tricky projection, and admitted in his rookie minicamp media availability that getting into the building makes it feel all the more real.

“Yeah, it definitely does. It's a difference from getting a phone call, then once you actually get here, now you're getting the install and you're starting to get back to play ball," Gumbs Jr. explained. "But it's definitely what I wanted, though. I was just kind of tired of just being out of the mix, just doing interviews and just training. I wanted to definitely get back to playing ball. So, that's the fun part about it.”

Furthermore, Gumbs Jr. explained how nice it is to finally be past the pre-draft process, which is more or less an extended job interview.

“It feels great just to get outside of the metrics and the, ‘Oh, how high does he jump, or how fast does he run?’ Gumbs Jr. said. "And just get back to the X's and O's. That's what I like to do most, so it's natural for me. So, it's definitely fun. I just want to get in the system and just get more comfortable. So, that's my biggest thing.”

Gumbs Jr. may have the most difficult road to playing time as a rookie compared to the rest of the Colts' draft class, but he is locked in on furthering his development.

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