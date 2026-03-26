3 Ohio State Standouts Who Fit the Colts' Needs

The Indianapolis Colts are no strangers to drafting Ohio State prospects. Since Chris Ballard took over as general manager, the Colts have used four draft picks within the first two rounds on Buckeyes.

This year, the Ohio State draft class is absolutely loaded with talent. The Buckeyes are projected to have at least four first-round picks, with a potential fifth. Overall, at least 10 Buckeyes are expected to be taken off the board in April.

Ohio State hosted its annual pro day on Wednesday afternoon to showcase its NFL-level talent in front of scouts and coaches across the league. I made the haul to Columbus, Ohio, to get an up-close look at their 2026 class, and boy, these players are elite.

Without a first-round pick, the Colts won't be able to get their hands on some of the top names like Caleb Downs and Sonny Styles, but there are a few realistic targets Indy should have higher up on their draft board. Let's take a look at some of those names.

DE Caden Curry

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Caden Curry runs during Pro Day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center on March 25, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Curry is one of the few Ohio State prospects who isn't projected to go in the first round, and he may even fall into Day 3 of the NFL draft.

In his senior season, Curry posted 66 total tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, two passes defended, and one forced fumble. Those numbers are eerily similar to JT Tuimoloau, who the Colts drafted in the second round of last year's draft.

Curry, an Indiana native, was invited to the NFL combine, but he didn't participate in any of the testing. At pro day, Curry didn't run the 40, but he participated in the 20-yard shuttle (4.54s), three-cone drill, and positional drills.

According to Pro Football Focus, Curry earned the 13th highest overall grade among 852 eligible pass rushers at the collegiate level. He was one of only three Power 4 edge rushers to record an 85+ run defense and pass rush grade.

At 6-foot-3, Curry is a tad undersized, but he makes up for it with his burst and athleticism off the line of scrimmage. He described himself as having a "relentless motor", never giving up on a play.

With the Colts losing Samson Ebukam, Kwity Paye, and potentially Tyquan Lewis, Ballard will need to add another pass rusher, and Curry makes sense as a Day 3 pick.

DB Davison Igbinosun

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Davison Igbinosun catches a ball during Pro Day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center on March 25, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At 6-foot-2 with long arms and strong press ability, Igbinosun fits the mold of the bigger, more physical defensive backs that defensive coordinators covet. Although the Colts already have a stacked cornerback room, Lou Anarumo may want to add another young face to the mix.

According to PFF, Igbinosun allowed a 43.7 passer rating, which ranked in the top 30 of all cornerbacks last season. His frame matches up with any NFL receiver, and when you look at who the Colts have on the outside in Sauce Gardner and Mooney Ward, Igbinosun has those same physical traits.

Igbinosun struggled with penalties during Ohio State's 2024 championship run, but he largely resolved that issue in 2025, dropping from 16 penalties to just five.

His physical play style should translate nicely to the professional level. If he can limit the mistakes and take less risks in coverage, he'll quickly be one of the top young corners in the league.

The Colts' bigger need is at safety, a position that Igbinosun has never played. Igbinosun is a lengthier corner, and you usually don't see that sort of frame at strong safety.

DT Kayden McDonald

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Kayden McDonald runs a drill during Pro Day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center on March 25, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As a nose tackle, Kayden McDonald's impact doesn't always show up on the statsheet, but he's one of the best interior prospects in this year's class.

McDonald could be off the board before the Colts are on the clock, and considering the several defensive tackles Indy has signed already this offseason, it's probably unlikely they would use their pick on McDonald if he were available.

That being said, the Colts could trade one of DeForest Buckner or Grover Stewart, both of whom are approaching the final years of their career. If a trade is executed, the Colts could need more interior help, and McDonald presents himself as one of the best run defenders in the class.

He earned an 87.7 overall grade from PFF this past season, which ranked in the top 10 of 887 eligible defensive tackles. His run defense grade was a whopping 92.0, which was best among all interior linemen. He finished the season with 65 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks, and two forced fumbles.

McDonald is the definition of a disruptor. He wears down offensive lines and gives linebackers opportunities for easy tackles in the gaps.

McDonald is projected as a late first-round or early second-round pick, meaning he may not be on the board at 47. If he is, the Colts have a tough decision to make.