Colts Dominate Draft Rankings With 5 Top-100 selections

If we've learned anything from Chris Ballard, it's that a first-round pick doesn't mean everything. During his time as Indianapolis Colts general manager, Ballard has had four drafts without a first-round selection, yet every time, he manages to land an impact player in the later rounds.

Even though none of the Colts' draft picks have touched the field on gameday yet, some names have drawn bundles of attention from draft "experts", such as ESPN's Matt Miller.

Miller released his top-100 picks from last month's draft, and the Colts have five players who made the list. Let's take a look at who the media's darlings are this year.

No. 92 | WR Deion Burks

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Deion Burks (4) against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Coming in toward the bottom of the list is former Oklahoma receiver and seventh-round pick Deion Burks. The 5-foot-9 speedster fell all the way to the end of the draft, and for a team that desperately needed receiver help, landing Burks was a huge way to end Day 3.

"Burks' Day 3 fall was a massive surprise, as he sat atop my "best available" list for hours... Burks' special teams ability gives him a legitimate shot to make an early impact despite his draft status," Miller explained.

His speed and ability to create space could make him a valuable target in Shane Steichen's offense. Clearly, Miller feels he's worth more than his draft tag.

No. 86 | DE Caden Curry

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Caden Curry (92) rushes the line during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

For the Colts, adding depth to the pass rush rotation was a priority, and Curry offers upside as a situational rusher in his rookie year. The Indiana native was delighted to return to his home team, even referencing Colts legends Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis in his first post-draft interview.

Miller dubbed Curry as "one of the best value picks of the day" after the Colts took him off the board in Round 6. Although he may not have eye-popping stats in Year 1, he has the tools to develop into a shifty edge rusher.

No. 72 | OG Jalen Farmer

Sep 28, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Kentucky Wildcats offensive lineman Jalen Farmer (52) blocks during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Further up the list, offensive lineman Jalen Farmer was ranked No. 72, offering a glimpse into the Colts’ continued commitment to building in the trenches.

"Farmer won't start immediately, but we love teams that draft for the future," Miller wrote.

Farmer brings size, strength, and positional flexibility, traits that are highly valued for depth and long-term stability along the offensive line. While he may not step into a starting role immediately, his development could prove critical over the course of the season, especially if Quenton Nelson or Matt Goncalves go down with an injury at any point.

No. 20 | S A.J. Haulcy

Safety AJ Haulcy 13 interception as LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies. October 25, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's no surprise that Haulcy is ranked this highly despite coming off the board in the third round. The former LSU safety has the size of a linebacker, plays extremely physical, and has a high football IQ. With Nick Cross gone, Haulcy can immediately step up as a box safety who stops the run and makes plays in coverage.

"All draft analysts have a player or two whose play they fall in love with. That was Haulcy for me," Miller wrote.

No. 15 | LB CJ Allen

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen (3) looks on during the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Not far above Haulcy was former Georgia leader CJ Allen, whom the Colts took with their first selection late in the second round. Allen will be an immediate starter in Lou Anarumo's defense, so even if he takes a while to get used to the professional level, he'll 100% get the playing time he needs to develop into a star.

"Linebacker was one of the Colts' biggest needs, and GM Chris Ballard added a downhill thumper with good coverage ability," Miller wrote.

Adding a linebacker with coverage skills was high up on the long list of Indy's needs. Allen properly fits that role, it's just a matter of how well he can adjust to top-tier passers.

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