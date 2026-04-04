Andrew Luck Pushes Back on Shocking Retirement Claim

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck was in some of the top NFL headlines this week after former Colts teammate Eric Ebron made some wild claims on his podcast.

The former Colts tight end alleged that general manager Chris Ballard issued Luck an ultimatum in 2019—essentially telling the franchise quarterback to play through injury or risk the team moving on.

“Andrew then decides that he’s so tired of—he don't tell nobody this, this is the backstory—he's so tired of injury, and he doesn’t wanna do his surgery," Ebron said on his On My Soul podcast.



"You know who the man is around there that gets on everybody’s nerves. Big drawers over there behind that desk [Chris Ballard]. He tells Andrew, ‘You’re either playing this year, or we’re moving on.' Who the f**k would tell Andrew Luck that? Andrew Luck now says, ‘I’m not gonna be ready. I’m tired of playing with pain. I retire.'”

Former Colts TE Eric Ebron claims that Chris Ballard gave Andrew Luck an ultimatum that may have pushed him to retire… how is nobody talking about this?!



It’s just one claim from one guy, but this is DAMNING on Chris Ballard if true.



Tbh, someone oughta ask him about this. pic.twitter.com/wnuoH1gOiT — Justin Aufiero (@JustinRTBColts) April 3, 2026

Ebron has been one of Ballard's biggest critics since leaving the team, so many assumed that he may have been fabricating the story just to get attention. Either way, Luck himself said in a statement on Saturday that Ebron's claim is false.

"Chris and I had a wonderful partnership, especially through my decision to retire, and we remain close. Any notion of internal pressures that influenced my decision are without merit," Luck said, per FOX 59 reporter Mike Chappell.

Andrew Luck’s response to Eric Ebron’s claim Chris Ballard issued an ultimatum in 2019:

Chris and I had a wonderful partnership, especially through my decision to retire, and we remain close. Any notion of internal pressures that influenced my decision are without merit. — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) April 4, 2026

Luck's exit from the league was abrupt, but it was due to an accumulation of injuries he had suffered over the years. Luck had battled through a torn labrum, concussions, a lacerated kidney, and calf/ankle issues that ultimately led him to hang up his cleats.

Ebron’s version painted a far more dramatic picture. He suggested that Luck, already dealing with significant injuries, was pushed to a breaking point by front-office pressure. In that telling, the alleged ultimatum became the final straw for a quarterback who had endured repeated setbacks

Luck's retirement came as a shock to many, especially since it was only weeks before the 2019 regular season kicked off. Indy was left without its starting quarterback, and his decision has had a massive ripple effect on the Colts' current quarterback situation.

Across six NFL seasons, he threw for 23,671 yards and accounted for 185 total touchdowns, while earning four Pro Bowl selections and leading the league in passing touchdowns in 2014. Yet by 2019, the grind had clearly taken its toll. Luck promised himself never to play through a serious injury again, forcing him to make the difficult decision of retiring only days away from kickoff.

In the absence of supporting evidence, Luck’s response to Ebron carries much more weight, particularly given his long-standing avoidance of controversy. A story of this magnitude could not go eight years without surfacing, let alone from a disgruntled former player.

No general manager in their right mind would willingly put their team in a worse spot because their franchise quarterback didn't want to play through injuries. If that was the case, Ballard would be long gone.