3 Bold Predictions for Colts After Bye Week
The Indianapolis Colts cruised through the first half of the 2025 season, winning eight of 10 games to position themselves perfectly for their first AFC South title in over a decade.
The Colts have shown they have the most consistent offense in the league, as they're the only team to score 20 or more points in every game this season. When you combine that with the only defense that has forced a turnover in every game, you get a dangerous group of guys looking to make a playoff run.
The Colts have a tough schedule after their Week 11 bye, but Indy has shown they can play neck and neck with the league's best. Let's take a look at three bold predictions for the Colts down the stretch.
1. Jonathan Taylor Reaches 2,000 Yards
Jonathan Taylor can't be stopped in 2025. Whether it's his explosive speed or elusive maneuvers, it seems that defenders can't bring him down no matter what.
Taylor leads the league with 1,139 rushing yards through 10 games played. That averages out to 113.9 yards per game, and when you multiply that by 17 to get his on-pace numbers, you get 1936 yards.
This bold prediction isn't even that bold. All Taylor needs to do is break away for some long runs, which he's done all year. He leads the league in rushes for over 40 yards with four, and his 83-yard touchdown sprint against the Atlanta Falcons last week is the league's longest rush of the year.
Taylor's single-season high is 1,811 rushing yards, which he accomplished in 2021. He's already on pace to clear that, but why not go for 2k?
2. Tyler Warren Doubles His Touchdown Total
In his first 10 games at the professional level, Tyler Warren has already proven why he was the 14th overall pick.
Warren leads all tight ends with 617 receiving yards, and he ranks third among tight ends with 50 receptions. Warren has four touchdowns on the season, three through the air and one on the ground.
I see Warren getting in the end zone four more times over the Colts' final seven games. The 6-foot-6 giant has been a reliable set of hands for Daniel Jones this season, and when games get close, he's been heavily targeted.
I think Shane Steichen will use Warren's red zone presence even more down the stretch as the Colts look to put points on the board against some of the league's best teams.
3. Laiatu Latu Finishes With Double-Digit Sacks
Laiatu Latu was the first defensive player taken in the 2024 NFL draft, but he didn't get a lot of opportunities to break out in his rookie season. That's changed in 2025.
Latu has played in 406 defensive snaps this season, and he's translated that into 5 sacks, 26 total tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, and 13 QB Hits.
4 of his 5 sacks have come in the last four weeks. Fellow edge rushers Samson Ebukam and Tyquan Lewis have been forced to miss the previous three games due to injury, which has propelled a Latu breakout.
With DeForest Buckner on injured reserve, most of the pressure falls on Latu to get to the quarterback over the next month. If he can accomplish that, the Colts' defense will be able to halt drives and keep points off the board.