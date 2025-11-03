3 Bright Spots From Colts' Setback vs. Steelers
In his worst game as a starter for the Indianapolis Colts, quarterback Daniel Jones turned the ball over five times to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the final three quarters of play.
The Colts' offense simply wasn't firing like weeks prior, but every great team has its ugly moments. A defeat to Pittsburgh on the road isn't the worst loss you can take, and that brings us to the first silver lining from Indy's defeat.
1. A Seven-Point Loss With Six Turnovers? Could've Been Worse
Despite a minus-5 turnover differential, the Colts lost by only one score. Indy's defense tried its best to keep them in the game, holding the Steelers to just 225 yards of total offense.
Playing well through the adversity is exactly what the Colts need from their injury-riddled defense. It's a shame the offense couldn't figure it out, because if they had, this feels like a game that could've easily been won, considering how effective the defense was.
The opening drive from Jones and the Colts' offense was tremendous, marching all the way downfield for an easy QB sneak touchdown to open the scoring. It looked like Jones was going to have another controlled performance, but there were warning signs that were overlooked on that first drive.
Jones had multiple passes batted down by Cam Heyward within the 10-yard line, and that became a theme as the day went on. Jones ended up throwing an interception due to a batted ball late in the third quarter, and the Steelers cashed in with a touchdown, which really left the Colts in the dust.
2. Alec Pierce and Michael Pittman Were on Fire
Again, on the opening drive, it looked like another day in the office for the Colts' offense. Alec Pierce got started with three catches for 64 yards as the Colts marched downfield with ease.
Pierce ended with six catches for 115 yards, joining Michael Pittman Jr. (nine catches, 115 yards) as the first receivers with 100-yard games for the Colts this season.
The Colts were forced to throw the ball in the second half, resulting in semi-inflated stats for the Colts' go-to receiver duo. Still, Pierce and Pittman did what they were asked to do. The Colts had 368 yards of total offense, but the turnovers are what killed any momentum.
3. Kenny Moore II and Jaylon Jones Came to Play
"It's not about the size of the dog in the fight, it's about the size of the fight in the dog" is a motto that perfectly embodies Kenny Moore II.
The 5-foot-9 slot corner was playing elite defense against some of the Steelers' biggest targets, including the 6-foot-4 DK Metcalf and 6-foot-7 Darnell Washington.
Moore finished the day with one pass defended and one forced fumble, which gave the Colts a late lifeline that was wasted by a Jones interception. Moore stopped Pittsburgh from scoring a touchdown in the first quarter when he came up with a big hit on Metcalf and a PBU against Washington.
Jaylon Jones returned to action for the first time since Week 1, and he was worth the wait. Jones helped hold Metcalf to two catches for six yards, his lowest marks on the season.
Jones finished the day with four total tackles and one pass defended. He played 89% of the defensive snaps, and he's earned himself another starting role against the Atlanta Falcons next weekend.
BONUS: The Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans Lost
The Texans and Titans both lost, giving the Colts some room for error in the AFC South. The Jacksonville Jaguars did win, but it was a shaky overtime victory against the same Las Vegas Raiders squad the Colts thrashed a few weeks ago.
The Texans' loss is specifically one to celebrate as they now move to 3-5 on the season. Houston can't afford too many losses, and the Colts will need to give them at least one in their upcoming divisional matchups.
Additionally, the Colts remain as the top seed in the AFC. They're tied record-wise with the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots, but a better AFC record gives the Colts the edge for now.
The Colts must find a way to bounce back against the Falcons next Sunday in an international game hosted in Berlin, Germany.