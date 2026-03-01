Indianapolis Colts Player Spotlight: Tight End Mo Alie-Cox

The Indianapolis Colts changed the landscape of Shane Steichen's offense by taking tight end Tyler Warren with the 14th-overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Warren took the field in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins and didn't look back. He'd set the Indianapolis rookie reception record with 76 while also piling on 817 receiving yards and five touchdowns (four receiving, one rushing).

Warren's emergence put the other Colts tight ends in the shadow of the limelight. However, one name on the depth chart is ultra-reliable, willing to do the dirty work, and has been a staple for the Colts. That name is veteran Mo Alie-Cox.

This is part four of a series where I'll detail Colts players who may not get the limelight they deserve. Alie-Cox might not be the playmaker Warren is, but he's vital to the success of the Colts' offensive attack.

From the Hardwood to the Gridiron

Feb 8, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Virginia Commonwealth Rams forward Mo Alie-Cox (12) dribbles as George Washington Colonials forward Tyler Cavanaugh (34) defends during the first half at Charles E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

The craziest part of Alie-Cox's journey to the NFL is that he didn't play a single snap of college football during his days with the Virginia Commonwealth Rams. This was, of course, due to the program not having a football team.

Very few players have accomplished this, but the most notable is unquestionably NFL Hall of Fame tight end, Antonio Gates. Gates played at Kent State University and didn't see any action on the college gridiron.

What stood out about Alie-Cox was is immense stature and athleticism, standing around 6'5" and weighing approximately 260 pounds. This type of build and athletic profile made him perfect for a tight end spot.

Alie-Cox was undrafted in 2017, but Indianapolis liked what they saw from his private workouts and development into a tight end.

Alie-Cox went through a series of signings, injuries, practice squad designations, and releases. However, 2018 is when he saw his first NFL action with then-quarterback Andrew Luck.

He'd play nine games and stack a modest seven catches for 133 receiving yards and two scores. After this season, Alie-Cox got more respect from the Colts coaching staff to begin building his reliable resume.

Respected and Reliable Asset for the Colts

Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox (81) rushes up the field Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, during the game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Colts defeated the Miami Dolphins, 33-8. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Alie-Cox isn't a freakish offensive weapon like Warren, but he boasts other great attributes that have helped propel Indy's offense while also providing a steady hand as a pass-catcher in big situations.

Through eight years with the Colts, Alie-Cox has played 125 games, earned 53 starts, and secured 127 catches for 1,550 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns.

He averages just a single catch per game through his NFL tenure, but two things stand out most about Alie-Cox: his red zone prowess, and his excellent blocking skills inline.

Alie-Cox averages a touchdown reception for every 7.94 catches, and always poses a threat when Indianapolis is in the red zone. Given his small usage as a receiver, this is a high clip to catch scores.

As for his blocking, he's the top man for the job for all Colts tight ends, and 2025 was no different for the former basketball talent.

Alie-Cox led the way for Colts tight ends when discussing his Pro Football Focus run-blocking grade, which stood firm at 64.6 on 220 run-blocking snaps. This placed Alie-Cox 37th out of all NFL tight ends in 2025.

Alie-Cox might not blow anyone's mind as a pass-catcher, but he's one of the best rotational pieces for any tight end room in the league. And the Colts are happy to have his services.

Outlook With Colts

Oct 19, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) and tight end Mo Alie-Cox (81) run on the the field for the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

I chose to refrain from putting any Colts in-house free agents into my Player Spotlight series, but Alie-Cox gets a big pass here.

I would be shocked beyond belief if Indianapolis doesn't get Alie-Cox a new deal in 2026. He's cheap to keep, and his value to the franchise can't be overlooked simply because he isn't a household name.

In fact, the Colts would be wise to keep him in Indianapolis for the rest of his career. He's an excellent vet to have available, does every job he's asked to do at a high level, and brings a great presence to the locker room.

Alie-Cox has put together a solid NFL career against all odds after not playing a lick of college football or getting an invitation to the 2017 NFL Combine.

The Colts need to prioritize re-signing quarterback Daniel Jones and wide receiver Alec Pierce, but they must make room in the salary cap to keep Alie-Cox in their roster ranks.