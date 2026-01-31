3 Colts Draft Fits to Smooth Out Linebacker Woes

It's no secret that the Indianapolis Colts' linebacker position was a weak point during the 2025 season.

While signing Germaine Pratt was a great move, he still wasn't always up to par as a starter alongside franchise staple, Zaire Franklin. The latter of whom had a brutal year despite stuffing the stat sheet.

This points to Indianapolis adding valuable talent through the NFL draft, even though they don't possess a first-round pick.

With this in mind, here are three of my personal favorites to quell the linebacker ache for the Colts.

Sonny Styles | Ohio State

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles (0) gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

***Notable Career Statistics (Ohio State - 4 years): 53 games, 244 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 9.0 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 9 pass breakups.

Ohio State's Sonny Styles is a linebacker who can essentially do it all for a defense. Styles is a rangy linebacker who can handle multiple responsibilities and be deployed in several ways.

His Pro Football Focus grades from the 2025 campaign are something to behold, finishing with 86.9 coverage and 87.4 in run defense.

Styles is more of the second-round caliber, so if Indianapolis is content with waiting to address the edge rusher spot, this versatile talent is a great fit and can potentially get valuable starter reps.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter

Taurean York | Texas A&M

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York (21) celebrates during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

***Notable Career Statistics (Texas A&M - 3 years): 39 games, 229 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, 7 pass breakups, 2 fumble recoveries.

Taurean York is a sage in coverage at the second level, which is an area Indianapolis grossly missed at the position in 2025 under Lou Anarumo.

York's size is the drawback, standing around 5'10" and weighing about 227 pounds. This put him in a bind at times in run defense, but Franklin and Pratt (if he's re-signed) can handle most of that.

Per Pro Football Focus, York was elite in coverage with a blistering grade of 90.8, which can immediately be used in passing situations.

Given how disappointing Jaylon Carlies was in 2025; the Colts can't trust that he'll be a reliable player in this regard.

York's situation is opposite to Styles', as he's a third-round-type of player, so the Colts could secure him while drafting a viable edge rusher in round two if everything pans out.

Jacob Rodriguez | Texas Tech

Dec 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (10) gets into position during the game between the Red Raiders and the Cougars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

***Notable Career Statistics (Virginia - 1 year, Texas Tech - 4 years): 56 games, 317 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks, 6 interceptions, 12 pass breakups, 13 fumbles forced.

In my humble football opinion, this is the zenith of fits for Indy's linebacker need. Jacob Rodriguez was simply incredible during his time in the NCAA, especially for the Red Raiders in 2024 and 2025.

During those seasons, Rodriguez led the NCAA in solo tackles with 77 in 2024 and 63 in 2025. He also led the way in fumbles forced with seven during the past season.

Rodriguez is a demon in key facets, as he can be deadly in coverage and in run defense. There are some concerns with tackling technique; he also isn't the fastest defender.

Regardless, Rodriguez is dynamic, natural for today's NFL linebacker, and a true leader on the field. If the Colts can secure Rodriguez, it would be a golden prospect to develop into a possible starter.

Recommended Articles