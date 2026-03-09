Colts Free Agency Rumors: Separating Reality from Fiction

Today's the big day for legal tampering to begin in the NFL. Once noon hits, it will ignite a frenzy of negotiations from squads across the league to morph their rosters for the immediate and future.

For the Indianapolis Colts, it's all about the now, rather than the later. After another mediocre 8-9 finish, Chris Ballard and Shane Steichen are carrying massive expectations to achieve greatness in 2026.

If this doesn't happen, they might as well pack their bags and look for new jobs.

With so much happening in Indianapolis, it will produce plenty of rumors for what's to come in free agency. That's why it's worth separating reality from fiction.

With that being said, two rumors dominate the Colts right now, and I'll briefly dive into detail on each, as well as what to expect.

Alec Pierce May End Up Leaving Indianapolis

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (30) breaks up a pass intended for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Pierce became a revelation for the Colts' offense in 2024 during his third year as a professional. Pierce catapulted to become the nastiest deep threat in the NFL.

He'd haul in 37 catches for 824 receiving yards and seven scores. His 22.3 yards per catch was the best in the NFL. However, Pierce figured out a way to do even better in 2025 despite playing with Daniel Jones, Philip Rivers, and Riley Leonard as his QB.

Pierce caught 47 passes for 1,003 receiving yards, another six touchdowns, and led the league yet again in receiving yards per haul with 21.3.

Once the window to franchise tag opened on February 17th, it was all but assured that the Colts would reach a long-term deal with Pierce.

However, after that window closed on March 3rd, it gave Pierce a clear path to test the market and negotiate with other teams.

This means that even if the Colts re-sign Pierce, it will be more expensive than if they had agreed on a new contract before the tag deadline went down.

At first, Pierce's contract had the feel of being worth around $20 million annually. However, that number is going upward, and now could be closer to a whopping $30 million annually.

Fowler: Alec Pierce poised to make "at least" $27M per year. pic.twitter.com/EIPLWU0klH — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) March 8, 2026

Now, there's a high probability that Pierce won't rejoin Indianapolis and will get a bigger payday than what the Colts can pony up.

While trading Zaire Franklin to the Green Bay Packers freed up $5.75 million in cap space for 2026, it was to get the Colts out of the hole, which gives them hardly any wiggle room or spending power.

There are lesser in-house free agents for Indy to consider resigning, like safety Nick Cross, but they can't invest everything into Pierce if he ends up escaping their budget.

This is a grim reality that Pierce ends up with another team, so don't be shocked if he becomes too expensive for the Colts after the team waited far too long to get him a new deal.

Verdict: Reality

Colts Execute Blockbuster Signing for Trey Hendrickson

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) celebrates a sack in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. The Bengals begin the season with a 17-16 win over the Browns. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Superstar edge rusher Trey Hendrickson didn't have the 2025 season he hoped for. He only played seven games due to an injury that required him to get core muscle surgery.

Regardless, he still performed like a star and can help elevate an NFL defense with the right fit. There's perhaps no more logical destination than with the Colts.

Indy's defensive coordinator, Lou Anarumo brought out the best in Hendrickson during his time with the Bengals.

From 2021 to 2024, Hendrickson was nearly unstoppable under Anarumo. Below are notable metrics and accomplishments from those four seasons.

Four Pro Bowls

First-Team All-Pro (2024)

2024 sack leader (17.5)

57.0 sacks

299 quarterback pressures

11 forced fumbles

53 tackles for loss

112 quarterback hits

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) celebrates as time winds down in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. The Bengals begin the season with a 17-16 win over the Browns. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Indy seriously lacked pressure and sacks from their defensive front, especially regarding the edge rushing group.

Laiatu Latu led the way with 8.5 sacks, but Kwity Paye, Samson Ebukam, and Tyquan Lewis were incredibly underwhelming. Those three veterans are also likely to leave in free agency.

This basically leaves Latu and JT Tuimoloau as the edge rushers on contract, pointing to the Colts addressing this need in the NFL draft and free agency.

With a 'win-now' type of mentality, signing Hendrickson would boost this group and add the perfect superstar to help Anarumo and bring out the best in Latu.

The problem? Indy has almost no money to use, sitting just over the zero mark with their cap situation.

The #Colts now have $154,289 in salary cap space, per Over the Cap, and are therefore cap compliant.



There’s obviously more work to do, I’m told. https://t.co/4OX8hCaOU5 — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) March 7, 2026

Per Spotrac, Hendrickson's estimated market value is about $25.4 million annually. If the Colts want to make this signing happen, they'll need to work some restructure magic with bigger names like Michael Pittman Jr., DeForest Buckner, and Quenton Nelson.

There's also the path of cuts and trades, and Pittman is the quickest way to free up $24 million to use in 2026.

However, given the uncertainty of Pierce staying with the team, it's more likely that Indianapolis extends Pittman to space out his contract.

Even if this is done, it doesn't seem like the Colts are on track to have enough money to spend on Hendrickson. The priority is Pierce, not Hendrickson, for Indianapolis at this juncture.

It looks incredible on paper, and would be a massive addition to get Hendrickson back under Anarumo, but don't expect it after the Colts transition-tagged Jones for $37.8 million.

Verdict: Fiction

The Bottom Line

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard meets with the media at the 2026 NFL Combine. | Clark Wade/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There's a chance that the Colts can't sign Pierce and don't get Hendrickson to join the team off the market, which wouldn't be an ideal situation for a team that needs to win this year.

Ballard is entering an unprecedented 10th year as the Colts' general manager with a single playoff victory (2018) to show for it.

With barely any money to spend and a lot of work on existing contracts to help the situation, it's hard to imagine the Colts will be ultra-busy during the tampering period and free agency.

But the pressure is on the Colts' organization to succeed this year, so it will be intriguing to see how things play out for the franchise in arguably the most important offseason in recent memory.