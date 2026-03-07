Ranking Top 5 Colts Free Agents by Importance of Re-Signing

The legal tampering period for the NFL begins on March 9th, with the door opening for free agency on March 11th.

For the Indianapolis Colts, plenty of in-house free agents are worth getting re-signed for the 2026 season and beyond.

However, these five should be the top priorities to keep in the building for the Colts. Let's begin.

1st | Alec Pierce

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) looks for a pass interference call and gets it Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A no-brainer for the most important free agent that the Colts need to re-sign, wide receive Alec Pierce is one of the top names available league-wide.

After leading the NFL in yards per catch for a second-straight year and hauling in 47 catches for 1,003 receiving yards and six touchdowns, it was assumed the franchise would reach a deal before the franchise tag deadline on March 3rd.

However, this fell completely flat. Now, Pierce can check out his market and begin talking to other squads on March 9th. With Indianapolis not reaching a deal, Pierce will be able to drive up his price tag.

Initially, it was fair to say Pierce's market value was around $20-$25 million annually. Now, it wouldn't surprise me if he hovers around $30 million or more.

The Colts still have time, but Pierce seems to be trending toward waiting until March 9th and beyond to see what else is out there.

In short, Pierce's departure from Indianapolis seems more likely by the day.

2nd | Nick Cross

Oct 19, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross (20) celebrates an interception in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Safety Nick Cross rose to become a staple defender for Indianapolis in 2024 after getting a slow start to his tenure with the Colts.

2025 was much of the same for Cross, who looked excellent in a safety tandem with teammate Cam Bynum. Below are the metrics from Cross' last two seasons:

2024: 146 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, 5 pass breakups, 3 interceptions

2025: 120 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 5 pass breakups, 1 interception

While Cross needs to improve his coverage abilities, his strength resides in staying busy as a tackler and stuffing the ground attack, which is incredibly valuable to any NFL defense.

Cross is still only 24 years old with four years of NFL experience, so it would greatly benefit Indianapolis to re-sign him.

There's a good probability that Cross hasn't even hit his prime, so it would give the Colts an emerging defender while keeping the safety position solidified.

3rd | Germaine Pratt

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Germaine Pratt (53) runs onto the field prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Colts had linebacker issues in the middle of the 2025 season and needed more firepower in that regard.

The answer turned out to be veteran Germaine Pratt. Pratt was released by the Las Vegas Raiders and reunited with his former defensive coordinator, Lou Anarumo.

Pratt played with Anarumo as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals from 2019 to 2024 and slotted into his system seamlessly with the Colts.

Pratt played 12 games with Indy and stacked 101 tackles, five tackles for loss, a pick, and eight pass breakups. While Pratt isn't extraordinary, he's solid, and can be considered a good starter.

Given that the Colts are shopping Zaire Franklin, re-signing Pratt is almost a must to keep the depth in good spirits, as the franchise also looks to free agency and the draft.

He won't break the bank and fully understands the scheme he's in with Anarumo.

4th | Danny Pinter

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Indianapolis Colts center Danny Pinter (63) walks off the field after a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

It might surprise some to see a backup center on this list, but Danny Pinter is a well-rounded and versatile insurance policy for Tanor Bortolini.

Pinter has been with Indianapolis since the 2020 season and has spot-started 10 times as a center and guard. While Pinter struggled as a guard, his natural fit is center.

Pinter is a competent center in the trenches and helps negate any serious pitfalls should Bortolini need to miss any time.

During the 2025 season, Bortolini missed a game due to a concussion, and Pinter filled in against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17.

Backups and depth pieces may be boring to talk about, but the right talent for that responsibility is vital to success, as injuries are unavoidable.

Pinter is a good name to have on this list, and an experienced insurance policy at arguably the most important position on the offensive line.

5th | Mo Alie-Cox

Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox (81) signals a first down after a catch Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, against the Arizona Cardinals at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tried and true to the Colts organization, veteran tight end Mo Alie-Cox has made himself respected and relied upon by the team when he's needed most.

More of the in-line blocking variety, Alie-Cox's receiving numbers won't jump off the page to anyone on the surface.

Through eight seasons with the Colts, he's accumulated 127 catches for 1,550 receiving yards, 73 first downs, and 16 touchdowns.

Alie-Cox won't ever be a massive offensive weapon, especially given how incredible Tyler Warren looked in his rookie season, earning a Pro Bowl and setting the franchise record for most receptions by a rookie in a season (76).

But Shane Steichen's run-heavy scheme demands a well-rounded blocking tight end to be available. Drew Ogletree is also a free agent, but is not a receiving threat in the slightest and struggles badly with drops.

The Colts can replace Ogletree with another cheap veteran that has more upside, but guys like Alie-Cox don't just grow on trees in the NFL.

He can block, catch passes in crucial moments, and is a constant red zone threat (one touchdown every 7.94 catches).

It wouldn't be a surprise if not only the Colts re-sign him but also keep him on the roster until he calls it a career.