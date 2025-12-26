The Indianapolis Colts aren't eliminated from the playoffs just yet, but they'll know their fate by the time they kick off against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon.

The Colts need the Houston Texans to lose against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday afternoon. If the Texans win, the Colts are out of playoff contention for the fifth season in a row.

The Colts are already out of reach of the AFC South title. If the Jaguars beat the Colts, they'll be crowned division champs.

The Colts released their final injury report of the week, and it's filled with players listed as out and questionable.

Colts' Injury Report

The Colts will be without Bortolini, meaning Danny Pinter will fill in on Sunday. Raimann is expected to "give it a go" at left tackle, according to Stephen Holder.

Raimann missed last week's action against the San Francisco 49ers. The Colts played rookie Jalen Travis at left tackle in his place.

Gardner is also expected to make his long-awaited return. Gardner has only played a couple of games for Indy since arriving from New York, but he should be in the mix against Trevor Lawrence.

Buckner landed on injured reserve earlier this afternoon. The Colts' star defensive tackle will undergo season-ending neck surgery.

With Gould out, Goodson questionable, and Dulin questionable, the Colts' special teams return unit will be one to keep an eye on. If Dulin can't go, the Colts will likely play practice-squad receiver Coleman Owen once again.

Tuimoloau and Ogletree exited Monday's loss against the 49ers early, and both will miss Sunday's action.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen said the team will not activate Richardson this week, but they haven't ruled out a Week 18 activation just yet.

Jaguars' Injury Report

DT Arik Armstead (Hand) - DNP

DL Danny Striggow (Ankle) - DNP, Out

OL Patrick Mekari (Back) - DNP, Out

RB Bhayshul Tuten (Finger) - LP, Questionable

OL Robert Hainsey (Groin) - LP, Questionable

OL Ezra Cleveland (Shoulder) - LP

LB Jalen McLeod (Ankle) - LP, Out

CB Montaric Brown (Neck) - LP

CB Greg Newsome II (Shoulder) - LP

WR Tim Patrick (Foot) - Full

DE Travon Walker (Knee) - Full

The Jaguars will be without starting right guard Patrick Mekari. Starting center Robert Hainsey is questionable. Starting left guard Ezra Cleveland will play.

McLeod was a limited participant all three days of practice, but he'll be sidelined at Lucas Oil Stadium.

