Colts' Jonathan Taylor Achieves Hat Trick for NFL Accolade
Indianapolis Colts superstar running back Jonathan Taylor has, yet again, earned the AFC Offensive Player of the Week award after a dominating performance against the Atlanta Falcons.
Taylor systematically destroyed Atlanta's defense, logging season bests in attempts (32) and rushing yards (244), as well as the longest run of his NFL career at 83 yards.
Along with these fantastic metrics, Taylor also logged a hat trick of TDs for the fourth time this season. As for the AFC Offensive Player of the Week honor, it's his third of the NFL season and sixth in his career.
Taylor has been a machine for Shane Steichen's offense, and truthfully, without him in Berlin, the Colts likely don't defeat the Falcons.
While the running game was on fire, quarterback Daniel Jones struggled and was under fire for nearly the entire game on Sunday.
Jones was sacked seven times and pressured 19 times by a hungry Falcons defense. No one Falcons name dominated the sacks either.
Ronnie Harrison Jr., Jalon Walker, Kaden Elliss, Zach Harrison, Arnold Ebiketie, Barndon Dorlus, and James Pearce Jr. all grabbed a sack, showing that Indy's offensive line was overwhelmed by Atlanta's overall defensive scheme.
This makes a whopping 12 sacks sustained over two weeks for Jones, and while the former New York Giants QB has to improve his pocket awareness, Indy's O-Line must get back to the efficiency they displayed in the first eight weeks.
Taylor is putting up the best football of his career and has only seen one rough game in 2025, which came in Week 9 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The concern from that game is that Pittsburgh exposed what can happen with Indy's offense if Taylor is held in check. After logging just 45 rushing yards and 12 receiving yards, it forced Jones to try and beat Pittsburgh.
This resulted in three fumbles, three picks, and a brutalizing defeat at Acrisure Stadium.
Taylor's 2025 season has been nothing short of extraordinary. He's stacked up 1,139 rushing yards on 189 carries for 15 rushing TDs, a long of 83 yards, and an average per carry of 6.0.
What's more impressive is that Taylor heads the NFL in every one of the aforementioned categories. If Taylor keeps this up all the way through the end of the year, he'll be hard to deny for the NFL MVP.
The only other player who has a real claim over Taylor is the Los Angeles Rams QB, Matt Stafford. The future NFL Hall of Famer has 208 completions for 2,427 passing yards and a league-best 25 passing TDs.
Taylor is on track for approximately 1,936 rushing yards, 26 rushing TDs, 442 receiving yards, and three receiving scores. These would all be career-bests for the former Wisconsin Badger playmaker.
Taylor is the beginning and end for Indy's offense, and when he's on, it's incredibly difficult to account for the other ways Jones and Steichen's game plan can attack a defense.
Taylor has earned a week of rest ahead of a massive Week 12 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium and will be leaned upon to propel the Colts' offense for the remainder of the year.