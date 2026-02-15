The 2025 season was a true roller coaster ride for the Indianapolis Colts, which featured two separate campaigns within one.

Indy started hotter than ever expected with a league-best 8-2 record and Super Bowl aspirations. However, they'd finish on a horrific seven-game losing streak and no playoffs.

This season also featured three separate starting quarterbacks: Daniel Jones, Philip Rivers, and Riley Leonard. This, of course, was due to the season-ending Achilles injury to the resurgent Jones.

Now that the 2025 season is in the rearview mirror for Indianapolis, it's time to see where each QB ranks on Nick Shook's list ranking all 63 starting field generals from NFL.com.

We'll start with Jones, who took the league by storm in a way nobody saw coming.

Daniel Jones | 12th

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) drops to throw during the first half against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

"Daniel Jones resurrected his career through the first 10 weeks of the 2025 season, serving as a dynamic quarterback who was a perfect fit for Shane Steichen's offense.

The Colts were one of the NFL's best because of Jones, but once injury struck, he wasn't the same.

He's now traveling a long road back to the field, and hopefully the soon-to-be free agent will rediscover what made him and the Colts special in that beautiful stretch in the 2025 season."

Jones was signed to a modest one-year, $14.6 million deal to compete with Anthony Richardson Sr. after the former fourth-overall pick struggled epically in 2024.

It wasn't expected that Jones would win the competition with flying colors. What was even less expected is that Jones would play the best football of his career with Shane Steichen.

Before succumbing to his Achilles setback, Jones was cooking in his first year donning the horseshoe. Jones finished with a career-best 68.0 completion percentage, 3,101 passing yards, 19 passing touchdowns, and another five with his feet.

It's basically a foregone conclusion that Jones will be re-signed, and his rehab from the Achilles injury will bring into question if he can do it all again.

Regardless, to be put in the same company as Patrick Mahomes (13th) and Lamar Jackson (11th) should give Indianapolis confidence heading into 2026 when he's kept in the Circle City.

Philip Rivers | 36th

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) looks downfield for an open receiver during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

"Philip Rivers provided us with the funniest and most fascinating storyline of the 2025 season, when he ended a five-year retirement to try to save the Colts' season.

The 44-year-old proved he could still succeed with his brain; his arm, however, showed his age."

Jones' season-ending injury forced the Colts to scramble for QB solutions, but they couldn't simply turn to just anyone to lead Steichen's offense. When Jones went down, the Colts were still in the playoff picture at a solid 8-5 record.

Leonard was dealing with a knee injury, so Steichen did the unthinkable: he convinced NFL legend and future Hall of Famer, Rivers, to return after a five-year retirement from the league.

Rivers was never known for his mobility or a strong arm, even during his prime, so for him to return against the eventual Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks looked to be something similar to bringing a lamb to the slaughter.

However, Rivers showed he was better than some starters in 2025. Rivers didn't have the arm talent he used to, but could easily dissect defenses at the line of scrimmage to put the offense in the best possible spot.

Not only did he nearly defeat the Seahawks, but he looked competent at 44 years old against the San Francisco 49ers and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Rivers concluded his three-game return with 544 yards passing, four touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Obviously, Rivers isn't returning in 2026. However, his story will go down as one of the most improbable. and incredible in NFL history.

Riley Leonard | 47th

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Riley Leonard (15) carries the ball as Houston Texans defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (72) defends during the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

After the Colts were bounced from playoff contention following their Week 17 loss to the Jaguars, there was no point in starting Rivers again for the season finale against the Houston Texans.

This gave Leonard a golden opportunity to start against one of the most vicious defenses of the 2025 season, and at NRG Stadium nonetheless.

Similar to Rivers coming back to face Seattle, Leonard getting his first career start against Houston looked like a potential disaster on paper for the former Notre Dame Fighting Irish star.

However, Leonard completely blew up the detractors; I was one of them. Leonard finished with 21/34 passes completed for 270 passing yards and two touchdown tosses.

Leonard also scored another touchdown with his feet, pairing that with 21 rushing yards.

Yes, Leonard threw an interception and fumbled twice, but for a sixth-rounder, Leonard couldn't have played better against the likes of Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter.

With the assumption that Richardson's time is coming to an end in Indianapolis, Leonard very likely cemented himself as the Colts' QB2 with this performance against the Texans.

