5 Keys to Victory for Colts to Defeat Chiefs
The Indianapolis Colts (8-2) and Kansas City Chiefs (5-5) are mere days away from clashing at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Colts are coming off a big victory over the Atlanta Falcons, while the Chiefs are still reeling from a massive loss to the Denver Broncos.
Indy can make a statement to the rest of the NFL and start off their tough seven-game stretch with the biggest possible win, while the Chiefs can take out one of the best teams in the league while also staying in the playoff race.
With this in mind, here are the five most important keys to defeating the Chiefs on the road.
Lou Anarumo to Impose Will on Patrick Mahomes
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will end his career at some point as a first ballot Hall of Famer, and has been superior against most of his opponenets throughout his nine years.
However, not only are the Colts an issue for Mahomes (0-2 in the regular season), but Indy coordinator Lou Anarumo has given Mahomes headaches.
Mahomes is 2-3 against Anarumo in his career from his days with the Cincinnati Bengals. However, Anarumo has far more talent this time around than he did in the AFC North.
Anarumo might not have DeForest Buckner, but names like Sauce Gardner, Zaire Franklin, Laiatu Latu, Cam Bynum, and Nick Cross are on the field.
Also, two big talents could see a triumphant return in this game, but we'll get to that later. Anarumo's complexities might be too much for Mahomes, and he's shown issues in adjusting to the scheme.
Josh Downs
Colts wide receiver Josh Downs has had a bit of a quiet year with 36 catches for 316 receiving yards and three touchdowns. While these numbers aren't bad, his impact is less than 2023 and 2024.
Downs was silent last week against the Falcons, hauling in just one catch on two targets for only three yards.
As we'll get to, Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, is one of the best and most aggressive defensive minds in the league. This is where Downs must show up.
Downs is the slot weapon who wins quickly and has sticky hands - he'll need to elevate from his showing last week to give Daniel Jones a fast option to throw to with pressure and blitzes in his face.
Daniel Jones to Survive Steve Spagnuolo's Assault
Now to Spagnuolo.
The Chiefs defensive play caller is elite, and will likely copy/paste what Jeff Ulbrich from the Falcons did in Berlin.
In that game, Jones was blitzed relentlessly while the defensive backs press covered Indy's pass-catchers. This resulted in disaster for Jones, despite the victory.
Jones was sacked seven times, pressured 19, and was constantly under duress. Jones also threw a pick and fumbled three times.
If this happens again, don't expect the Colts to win. If the similar situation plays out, it isn't Michael Penix Jr. on the other sideline... it's Mahomes, who will make Indy pay dearly if he gets the ball too much.
Keep Chris Jones at Bay
The Chiefs' top defensive player is interior tackle Chris Jones. The six-time Pro Bowler and three-time First-Team All-Pro will challenge every aspect of Indy's offensive line.
In recent weeks, the O-Line for Indy hasn't lived up to the hype, allowing 12 total sacks on Jones. While the Colts have Jonathan Taylor, they have to keep the defense guessing with Spaguolo in charge of it.
In the year, Jones has 3.0 sacks, six tackles for loss, and an impressive 35 QB pressures. Indy can't allow #95 to wreak havoc, or it will have a shot at decimating Indy's rhythm.
The Return of Charvarius Ward and Jaylon Carlies
While it's not confirmed 100 percent that the duo of Charvarius Ward and Jaylon Carlies will return for the bout with the Chiefs, it's highly implied.
The Wednesday injury report was highly encouraging for Ward and Carlies, as they both were full participants.
Ward has only four games this year but has played great. Ward has a fantastic 83.4 coverage grade per PFF, which is second-best in the league among cornerbacks. If he plays, he'll be added to Kenny Moore II and Sauce Gardner.
As for Carlies, he hasn't suited up this year but is an excellent coverage linebacker with the nimbleness of a safety. This would immediately boost the LB room, as Zaire Franklin and Germaine Pratt have lacked any consistency against passing attacks.
Indy will keep a close eye on the status and development of Ward and Carlies, with any excuse to get them back on the field if fully healthy.